One UI 6.1 Update May Add Multiple Overcharging Safety Modes

Samsung Battery Dead
© nextpit
The Galaxy S24 is expected to bring several new features when it breaks cover in January next year. But aside from the hardware changes, it will also likely debut on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 which will include new generative AI capabilities and many enhancements. One of the latter could also include a useful feature that would stretch battery health even on other Galaxy smartphones.

Presently, Samsung has a battery protection feature that limits the charging to 85 percent of the battery level on its Galaxy devices. However, this is very basic when compared to the settings that other brands offer like Google's Adaptive charging which adapts to charging patterns and sleep. Now, it appears Samsung could introduce a level-up protection system with the upcoming One UI 6.1 update.

New battery protection modes on One UI 6.1

Over on X (via SamMobile), tipster Tarun Vats has shared a screenshot of an alleged new battery protection toggle along with the current Protect battery on One UI 6.1. While there's no description or verbiage included, the account suggests this toggle has three safety modes: Basic, Adapt, and Max, and each with a different function.

Specifically, the "Basic" option stops overcharging your device when the battery level hits 100 percent. This only resumes charging when the level falls back to 95 percent.

Meanwhile, "Adapt" is more like a sleep mode for adaptive charging. It is said to pause the charging at 80 percent when a user is sleeping and then continues to fully refill before the user is awake. It's possible this mode may work with set alarms in clocks, or perhaps in conjunction with the different routine and patterns with the help of AI.

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S24 supports 25-watt charging, which is slower compared to most of its competitors. / © nextpit

The last is called "Max", which is primarily the same function as the present basic protection but has a limiting feature that stops charging your device's battery cell at a lower level of 80 percent.

It's not confirmed whether the new safety battery feature will be added to all devices that are planned to receive One UI 6.1 firmware, or whether this is an exclusive addition to the Galaxy S24 series.

As regards the capacity, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+are touted to boast bigger battery capacities of 4,000 mAh and 4,900 mAh, respectively. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is reportedly retaining the 5,000 mAh cell size, although it could feature a faster charging speed based on the leaks.

Do you think you would benefit from these charging modes? We're eager to know how you charge your device, tell us in the comments.

Via: SamMobile Source: X

