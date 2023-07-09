Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Prices are Leaked and You May Not Like It

Samsung's second Unpacked for this year is already set for July 26 where the next-gen foldable Galaxy phones and Galaxy Tab S9 series will debut. So it's not surprising that we are getting more leaks from surfacing as we head to the event. The latest is the pricing for Samsung's flagship tablets that suggest these will be pricier than the Galaxy Tab S8, at least in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Plus) and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra prices

Based on the material obtained by SamInsider, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 trio have higher price stickers than their predecessors. Starting with the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S9 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, this is listed at €929 ($1020), which is a steep increase from last year's Galaxy Tab S8 that was priced at €749. Meanwhile, the 12/256 GB configuration for the same tablet costs €1049 ($1150) a pop.

Samsung's bigger Galaxy Tab S9+ is only shown in 12/256 GB setup and priced at €1149 ($1260). In comparison, the Galaxy Tab S8+ we reviewed with 256 GB storage retailed at €999. Additionally, the top-end slab, which is the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, is seen to tip the scale at €1369 ($1500) for the same memory as the Plus. This is around $70 more than the 2022 Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model (review).

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series: standard model (upper left), plus (upper right), and Ultra (bottom). / © WinFuture.de

The adjustments to these rates could be attributed to newer components. For instance, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 gets an upgraded AMOLED screen over the LCD panel of its predecessor. However, the cause may also be due to inflation affecting most manufacturers.

It was not mentioned if what retailer and European country the prices are referenced. Generally, these numbers would change little across different markets on the said continent. Plus, it was not confirmed if the same pricing will dictate in other regions like the USA considering these EU costings include taxes.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra) specs and operating system

When it comes to specs, the Galaxy Tab S9 is believed to sport an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, 8,000 mAh battery, and a 13 MP main camera along with a 12 MP selfie snapper. The Plus slab has a wider viewing estate of 12.4-inch, dual rear cameras, and a larger battery of 10,090 mAh. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is fitted with a 14.6-inch screen, 11,200 mAh battery, and both dual cameras on the back and front.

Last month, it was also spotted that the South Koreans plan to add dust and water resistance ratings to its slates. Lastly, the three tablets are expected to run on Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5.1.1 and these will be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip. The S Pen would likely be bundled with each tab as well.

Do you think these prices for Samsung's premium tablets are reasonable? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.