Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose. The Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra will be available starting February 7, 2025 . Pre-order now to unlock savings and credits. Here's how to purchase and grab incredible deals on Samsung's latest flagship devices.

The Galaxy S25 series brings refined upgrades and smarter features. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ maintain the familiar design of the S24 series but are now slimmer, sturdier, and powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset globally. This delivers faster AI, improved graphics, and better efficiency, paired with One UI 7’s refreshed interface and advanced features like Nithography video and Project Astra.

The Ultra model gets a sleeker, lighter design with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, tougher Gorilla Glass Armor 2, and an upgraded 50 MP ultrawide camera. To explore all the differences in the Galaxy S25 lineup, I recommend reading our in-depth comparison.

From left to right: Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra / © nextpit

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra pricing Model Storage Price Samsung Galaxy S25 128 GB $799 Samsung Galaxy S25 256 GB $859 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 256 GB $999 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 512 GB $1,119 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256 GB $1,299 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512 GB $1,1419 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 1 TB $1,659

How to Pre-Order and Buy the Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S25 is the most affordable in the lineup, starting at $799 with 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. Upgrade to 256 GB for $859, though the 512 GB variant is unavailable in the U.S.

Pre-ordering directly from Samsung includes a $50 storage credit, bringing the 256 GB model to $809. Samsung also offers up to $500 in trade-in credits, or up to $800 in bill credits if you activate with carriers like AT&T or Verizon, dropping the price as low as $9.

Exclusive unlocked colors from Samsung include Coral Red, Pink Gold, and Blue Black, alongside standard options: Navy, Mint, Silver, and Icy Blue.

Amazon and Best Buy are also taking pre-orders. Amazon offers a $100 gift card, while Best Buy provides up to $500 in trade-in credits.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Get storage and trade-in credits for the Galaxy S25 at Samsung Store, Amazon, and Best Buy.

How to Pre-Order and Buy the Galaxy S25+

The Galaxy S25+ brings upgrades over the S25, including a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a bigger battery. It starts at $999 for 12/256 GB, with the 12/512 GB version priced at $1,119. Payment options include one-time or financing.

Pre-ordering through Samsung gets you a $100 storage credit and up to $600 in trade-in value, dropping the price to as low as $399. Activating with a carrier via Samsung adds billing credits over two years for further savings.

Amazon offers a $100 voucher, while Best Buy provides up to $700 in trade-in credits, plus carrier activation options. The Galaxy S25+ comes in the same standard colorways as the Galaxy S25, with exclusive finishes available only from Samsung.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25+ Save bigger on the Samsung Galaxy S25+ through storage upgrades and trade-in.

How to Pre-Order and Buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra sees a $100 price hike in the U.S., starting at $1,299. To ease the cost, Samsung offers generous pre-order and trade-in deals, bringing the price as low as $499 with eligible trade-ins and carrier activations. Additional perks include free storage upgrades, Samsung credits, exclusive colors, and flexible financing.

Amazon sweetens the deal with a $100 gift card, while Best Buy offers up to $700 in trade-in value and direct carrier activation options. Don’t miss out on the best offers for Samsung’s flagship!

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Get free storage upgrades and extra credits when you pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Best Buy ups the game with higher trade-in discounts and carrier activation deals.

Buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series from Carriers

Major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile offer discounts and trade-in promotions for the Galaxy S25 series. Depending on your plan, eligibility, and device condition, you can save up to $1,300 through bill credits or trade-in deals.

Have you pre-ordered the Galaxy S25 yet? Which model are you planning to pick up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!