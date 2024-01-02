Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Finally Match Sony's Video Capability In Camera Phones

Samsung is tipped to announce the Galaxy S24 on January 17. While most information about the smartphone series has leaked, including its specifications and official images as well as Galaxy AI features and price, Samsung might still have some surprises up its sleeves. One of these is a rumor of upgraded 4K video recording capability that would finally match Sony's flagship camera phones .

Galaxy S24 Ultra to match the Sony Xperia 1 V in the video department

Popular and reliable leaker Ice Universe shared a series of tweets over on X. According to rumors, Samsung is testing a video recording mode in 4K resolution at 120 fps that would debut on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This feature is a notable upgrade from the current Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) and previous flagship Galaxy smartphones, which maxes out at 4K/60 fps.

Not many Android camera phones support 4K or UHD recording at 120 fps. Sony's Xperia 1 series, including the Xperia 1 V our colleague reviewed, are among those handsets with such a capable video recording mode. Surprisingly, OnePlus also featured this in its OnePlus 9 Pro before but has dropped such a feature from recent models.

The alleged real-life photos of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with titanium frame and boxier design. / © X/u/DavidMa05368498

The leaker added it is not yet final if the 4K/120 fps mode will make it to the Galaxy S24 Ultra eventually. However, a new follow-up post with an alleged screenshot of the feature running on the Galaxy S24 Ultra itself was shared, lending weight to the rumor. It also suggested this will be exclusive to the Ultra model and not available on the vanilla Galaxy S24 and S24+.

In addition to the new video mode, the entire Galaxy S24 range was reported to feature new AI-based enhancements and tools. In particular, it would include the Generative Editor which would support removing and moving objects as well as filling the empty spaces with generative edits similar to the Google Magic Editor.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is said to boast revamped rear cameras with a new 200 MP wide sensor and a 50 MP telephoto sensor with 5x zoom. The previous 10 MP periscope with 10x zoom and 12 MP ultra-wide sensors will be carried over. Meanwhile, the non-Ultra duo should retain their camera components and rely on software optimizations to deliver better image quality.

Do you think a 4K video at 120 fps recording is an important feature on the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Shoot us your answers in the comments.