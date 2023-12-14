Samsung Galaxy S24 May Outprice Major Rivals

Other than the confirmed appearance and specifications, pricing details of Samsung's Galaxy S24 remain unknown. However, a fresh rumor suggested Samsung will retain the price of its flagship devices , which is good news for fans assuming whispers of additional storage for the larger models pan out.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra Prices

According to outlet Hankyung, the entire Galaxy S24 range will cost the same as the Galaxy S23 series. This means the base Galaxy S24 model should retail for $799 while the Galaxy S24+ will cost $999 a pop. In addition, the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra will command a $1,199 price tag. Of course, prices in other regions may vary.

Even better news hails from the publication Windows Report who earlier shared the alleged full specifications of the Galaxy S24 trio with upgraded storage configurations. It particularly mentioned the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 12/256 GB RAM and storage setup for the base models, which are huge improvements over their predecessors.

Official-looking render and colors of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and its S Pen. / © WindowsReport

That move is said to improve the sales of the next-gen Galaxy S line from its predecessor. Samsung specifically targeted a 10 percent increase in sales of the Galaxy S24, which stands at 33 million, compared to the Galaxy S23. At the same time, the company plans to undercut competitors with its price strategy following recent price hikes from the likes of Google's Pixel 8 and Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S24 new features, launch, and release date

Elsewhere, the entire Galaxy S24 models will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US while other markets should see the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ feature an Exynos 2400 chipset. There are also bigger battery capacities for the latter two and an updated camera system that will remain exclusive for the Ultra, which suggests worthwhile improvements.

Samsung is expected to schedule an Unpacked event on January 16 in San Jose where the trio should be unveiled. Based on what we know, pre-orders should begin right after the announcement and these devices will arrive in stores as early as January 26.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

We want to know your thoughts about the pricing strategy of the Galaxy S24. Do you think Samsung has a major advantage here with its strategy? Share your answers with us in the comments.