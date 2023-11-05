Samsung Galaxy S24: The Most Important Things You Should Know

At the start of each year, Samsung raises the bar with its flagship Galaxy range . In the coming months, it will unveil the Galaxy S24 Series. So, before we get to that, we'll give you the rundown on everything you should know about the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra—from specs and camera to availability and price.

Rumored Feature for Galaxy S24 Series Design Flat sides on standard models, a titanium frame for the S24 Ultra. Display Technology LTPO panel for S24 and S24+ with refresh rate variability between 1 and 120 Hz, and peak brightness up to 2,500 nits. Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC marketed as 'For Galaxy' with higher clock speed, and possible region-specific Exynos 2400. Camera Updated 200 MP ISOCELL sensor for S24 Ultra, enhanced software optimization for photo and video quality. Battery Larger capacities, with the S24 potentially having a 4,000 mAh and the S24+ a 4,900 mAh battery. Charging Retention of 45 W charging for Ultra, possibly 25 W for the other models. AI Capabilities New conversational AI features allowing more complex voice commands and smarter functionality. Software Support Enhanced image signal processing and machine learning capabilities for improved photography. Materials Use of more durable and lighter titanium frame for the S24 Ultra, which may also contribute to device handling. Price Speculations of maintaining the same price points as the previous generation, potentially offering more value for the same cost.

Samsung Galaxy S24 release date: When can you buy one?

For the past few years, Samsung has consistently unveiled new Galaxy S devices at its Unpacked event every February. However, next year could see a change, with reports suggesting that the Korean tech giant may make the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra official earlier than usual, in January 2024. Noted leaker Ice Universe has even pinpointed the date to January 18th.

Additional details reveal that this significant event will take place at the same San Francisco venue where the Galaxy S23 was introduced. Intriguingly, the location is close to the headquarters of its major rival, Apple, potentially signifying Samsung's continued strategy to bolster its presence in the USA.

The precise availability of the new handsets remains uncertain, but based on Samsung's history, they typically hit the shelves one to two weeks following the unveiling. Pre-orders are expected to begin immediately after the announcement.

Beyond the Galaxy S24 lineup, Samsung might have another surprise in store—possibly a “but one more thing” moment with the announcement of the Galaxy Ring, its inaugural smart ring tracker. Unfortunately, as of now, details about this wearable are scarce.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Design and build quality

As Samsung continues to unify the design of its smartphones and tablets, the Galaxy S24 is unlikely to feature major visible design changes, especially on the rear panel. However, third-party renders from OnLeaks suggest flat sides for the Galaxy trio, deviating from the rounded sides of the Galaxy S23.

For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung is rumored to be considering a titanium frame, similar to what's expected for the iPhone 15 Pro (review), in place of the aluminum alloy. The new material is lighter and more resistant to damage. The reduced weight could allow the company to add more components and make the device easier to handle than its predecessor.

A Samsung Galaxy S24 render leaked some months ago. / © On Leaks

Samsung Galaxy S24: Display

The standard Galaxy S models have traditionally been equipped with less capable AMOLED LTPS screens, offering limited refresh rate options compared to the Ultra's LTPO technology. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S24 (Plus) will finally make the switch to an LTPO panel, potentially allowing for a wider range of refresh rates from 1 to 120 Hz.

Furthermore, the new screens are rumored to feature higher peak brightness levels, reaching up to 2,500 nits, in contrast to the Galaxy S23 series, which peaked at 1,750 nits. This enhancement would greatly improve screen visibility outdoors, even in bright sunlight.

As for screen size, the standard and Plus models are expected to retain their 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch displays, respectively. No changes in screen size are anticipated for the Galaxy S24 Ultra either.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra render shows an advanced camera module. / © On Leaks

Samsung Galaxy S24: Camera

Earlier, there was speculation that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ might feature a 200 MP sensor carried over from this year's Ultra model. However, as we approach the launch window, no additional details have emerged to support this possibility. Therefore, it seems more likely that the two standard models will retain the camera specifications of their predecessors.

What seems more probable is enhancements in software optimization for these cameras. Improved Image Signal Processing (ISP) and more advanced machine learning could enhance photo and video quality, even without hardware changes.

With its premium standing, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to retain its high-end camera features. Leaker Ice Universe has suggested that the device's main camera will be upgraded to a new 200 MP ISOCELL sensor. The periscope camera may also see an adjustment, moving to a 5x optical zoom with a new 50 MP telephoto sensor, a change from the previous 10 MP sensor with 10x zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Performance

It is already confirmed that the Galaxy S24 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Similar to the Galaxy S23, Samsung may continue to market the new chip under the 'For Galaxy' branding, which would indicate a slightly higher clock speed than the standard version.

What remains uncertain is whether all three models will use the same chip, following reports that some regions may receive the Galaxy S24 (Plus) with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC. However, we do know that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will exclusively feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, regardless of the region.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AI highlights. / © Qualcomm

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to deliver significant improvements in graphics and processing power. Beyond these gains, it is anticipated to offer greater power efficiency and advancements in AI computing and image processing capabilities.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 is slated to introduce conversational AI capabilities that could allow for more complex voice assistant commands and more sophisticated functionalities, such as smarter photo editing. However, it remains to be seen how these features will be integrated into the models equipped with the Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Battery and charging

If you’re particularly eager for longer battery life in Samsung’s next flagships, you might get your wish with the larger battery capacities rumored for the Galaxy S24 series.

Independent listings suggest that the two standard models will benefit from increased battery sizes. Notably, the smaller Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 4,000 mAh typical battery capacity, according to a certification reported by Galaxy Club. While only a modest increase of 100 mAh, this could still translate to a few extra hours of runtime, especially when combined with an efficient processor.

The Galaxy S24+ is anticipated to boast a 4,900 mAh battery, which is a 200 mAh improvement over its direct predecessor. There appears to be no change in battery capacity for the Galaxy S24 Ultra; it is likely to maintain the 5,000 mAh battery. Charging speeds are expected to remain the same as well, with the Ultra supporting 45-watt charging and the non-Ultra models at 25 watts.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Price

Whether the Samsung Galaxy S24 will carry a different price tag at launch remains unconfirmed. However, current predictions suggest that pricing for the three models will not change.

As such, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are expected to retail starting at $799 and $999, respectively, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra could maintain its base model price of $1199.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is poised to be a significant upgrade over its predecessors. However, unless you value the enhanced AI capabilities and the additional power from the new processor, the changes may not justify the cost over the Galaxy S23 (review).

That sums up all the information we have at the moment. Share with us in the comments below what you find most thrilling about the new generation of the Galaxy S series so far.