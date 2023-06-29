Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE Flat Design is Revealed in Renders

With Samsung likely dropping the Galaxy A74 from its 2023 premium mid-tier lineup, it is expected that the Galaxy S23 FE will take the helm in place of the cancelled device. Now, a set of renders of the Galaxy S23 FE has been seemingly shared, revealing the updated but familiar exterior along with some details about its hardware specs.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been featured multiple times in leaks and reports. There was even speculation it would entirely not arrive at all. However, recent developments suggest that the toned-down version of the Galaxy S23 (review) could be closer to its launch. This is supported by the latest computer-generated pictures courtesy of OnLeaks (via Smartprix).

What's new on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?

Based on the materials, the Galaxy S23 FE is heavily inspired by the minimalist look of the Galaxy S23 (Plus), which is currently the universal design shared with the Galaxy range, including the Galaxy A54 that our colleague Rubens reviewed. Primarily, the back accommodates a triple camera array with individual protruding rings. Meanwhile, the sides where the buttons and port are positioned appear to be noticeably rounder.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE render in white. / © SmartPrix

When it comes to the facade, the budget flagship Android phone has a flat display with a centered punch hole. It is believed the panel spans 6.4-inch wide and houses the fingerprint sensor beneath it. Additionally, the bezel on the chin looks to be slightly thicker compared to the standard Galaxy S23.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE shares design with the Galaxy S23. / © SmartPrix

Beyond the design, Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE is heavily rumored to be fitted with a dated Exynos 2200 SoC rather than the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon. On the other hand, the camera department is seen to be getting an upgraded 50 MP main shooter paired with ultrawide and telephoto snappers. The battery and charging speed, however, could be unchanged at 5000 mAh and 25 watts, respectively.

The Galaxy S23 FE should run on Android 13 OS out of the box. It is tipped it will be launched sometime in Q3 2023. This is likely after the upcoming Unpacked event where the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be announced.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Save big when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 from Amazon today. To device database

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE's design? Is it okay that Samsung phones will share a unified design? Tell us your opinions in the comments.