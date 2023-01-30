Powerful sound: Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC are 34% cheaper right now

If you're upgrading to a pair of wireless headphones equipped with ANC but let down because of their premium costs, Samsung is making a way by dropping the Galaxy Buds 2 in-ears back at their lowest price on Amazon. At $98, the capable buds are 34 percent cheaper off their original cost.

Samsung's best offer is for the black variant of the Galaxy Buds 2 TWC (review), but other colors are still on hefty price reductions as well. The white option is available for $109 or still with huge 27 percent discount from $149.

Premium ANC and powerful sound quality

The Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds come with notable upgrades, especially in terms of sound and call quality. Our colleague Antoine who reviewed the headphones was impressed with the noise-canceling effectiveness of the buds in spite of their compact size. He even commended how powerful and bassy the output compared to other in-hear TWS in the market.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are more comfortable to wear than before, thanks to the light and discreet style of the Bluetooth headphones. There are also touch controls that you wouldn't find in other in-ear alternatives. These allow you to easily control playback and access different modes like Ambient Sound. In addition, the Auto Switch feature intelligently shifts audio sources.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2's compact and lighweight form / © NextPit

Together with the charging case, the wireless earbuds have a decent 20 hours of total battery life. The case supports Qi wireless charging for a more convenient way of filling up the device's juice. At the same time, Samsung is even matching the colors of the buds to the inner casing.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Buds 2's latest offer? Would you like to see more Bluetooth or noise-canceling headphones deals? Let us hear your thoughts.