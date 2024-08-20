Samsung's Galaxy devices were the first to feature the AI-powered “Circle to Search.” Since its launch, the feature has received several updates, including support for language translation and AI image detection . Now, a new update is rolling out to Samsung users, adding a song-finding feature that was first seen a couple of months ago.

Some Galaxy users on Reddit have shared screenshots of the latest “Circle to Search” update, showcasing the new audio-based search function. This feature is represented by a music icon located between the search bar and the translation button.

When the button is pressed, an animation appears, indicating that users can play, sing, whistle, or hum a song in the background instead of circling song titles or artists. It also seems that users cannot add context while identifying or searching for a song, but this functionality might be included in future versions of the app.

The Search a song feature on Samsung's Circle to Search lets you identify songs through playing the track or humming. / © Reddit/u/SamsungAmateur

Notably, this is similar to the “Search a song” feature available in the Google search toolbar and Google Assistant (Gemini), though with a different animation and trigger shortcut.

This integration makes it easier for users to access the song search feature without exiting “Circle to Search” or activating Gemini. It appears that Google is positioning “Circle to Search” as an even more powerful all-in-one search platform.

Which Samsung Galaxy devices support Circle to Search?

The new functionality is currently being shipped with the latest Google app, which has started rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S devices. It is expected that the update will reach more Galaxy models in the coming days or weeks.

“Circle to Search” is available on Samsung's Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S21 series. For foldable smartphones, the feature is supported from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 up to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Z Flip 6 (review). The Galaxy Tab S9 also supports this feature, and Samsung plans to extend support to mid-range Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy A55 (review) and Galaxy A35 (review).

Are you using some Galaxy AI features on your Samsung Galaxy phone? Which do you think are the most useful? Share with us in the comments.