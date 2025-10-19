While Android 16 rolled out quickly for many brands, OnePlus is taking its time with this year’s OS update. However, the wait might be worth it. OxygenOS 16 brings major enhancements and visual upgrades, especially in UI customization, performance, and AI integration. Here’s why it’s exciting.

Home Screen and Lock Screen Customizations

Last year’s OxygenOS 15 introduced meaningful visual tweaks, but OnePlus is turning things up a notch with OxygenOS 16, with some of the biggest changes on the home screen and lock screen.

App icons now feature refreshed designs, especially for first-party apps. You can resize icons like widgets when placing them on the home screen, similar to Nothing OS. The grid layout also supports new sizes, allowing more apps and folders to fit as needed.

In the app drawer, OxygenOS 16 borrows an iOS-like folder view that categorizes apps automatically. If you prefer the classic app menu, you can swipe left or right to switch views. There’s also livelier animation when swiping from the home screen, letting you peek at recent apps.

Quick settings customization is more flexible. Tiles and widgets, including volume and brightness sliders, can be removed or repositioned freely, with support for resizing.

OxygenOS 16 adopts more gaussian blur effect, rounder shapes, and even more customizable quick settings. / © OnePlus

The lock screen sees the biggest upgrade. Similar to HyperOS 3.0, new styles include dynamic clocks, customizable text, and widget support. Customization options vary by theme, with different widget slots, layouts, blur levels, and color effects.

You can also turn static wallpapers into animated ones using AI. The always-on display now supports the entire lock screen.

OxygenOS 16 introduces more lock screen styles with support for widgets, text, and more. / © OnePlus

Overall, OxygenOS 16 adopts rounder, more transparent UI elements, possibly inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic. This is visible in lock screen widgets and in-app controls.

Gemini Integration Comes to OnePlus

OnePlus introduced Mind Space last year as its central hub for AI features. Initially focused on managing screenshots and voice memos, it now integrates Google’s Gemini to unlock more advanced capabilities.

Gemini allows the chatbot to perform complex tasks like analyzing data, summarizing content, and creating itineraries based on screenshots and voice notes.

New AI tools include AI Writer, which handles proofreading, caption generation, and writing in different styles. AI Recorder enables voice-to-text transcription. Even the camera app gets smarter, with AI Perfect Shot and AI Portrait Glow modes.

Faster and More Fluid Performance

OxygenOS 16 introduces Parallel Processing 2.0, OnePlus’s custom algorithm for faster performance. It now extends to more areas like the app drawer and home buttons, making screen transitions and app launches snappier by processing tasks in separate threads.

OnePlus claims “zero lag” during heavy workloads. In lab tests, they demonstrated smooth performance during one hour of gaming and three hours of Instagram Reels. Actual results may vary by device, with higher-end models showing the most noticeable improvements.

Apple Watch and Tablet Support

OxygenOS 16 improves compatibility with Apple Watches. OnePlus users can now pair an Apple Watch to receive notifications, messages, and calls. File sharing between iPhone and OnePlus is supported via the OConnect+ app.

Instant sharing is also available through Instant Interactions, which lets users bump devices to share photos, which is similar to NameDrop on iOS. For OnePlus Pad and phones, cross-device connectivity is faster and more seamless.

With OxygenOS 16, you can run up to 5 apps in Open Canvas mode for OnePlus tablets. / © OnePlus

Large-screen OnePlus devices and tablets gain enhanced multitasking with Open Canvas. You can run up to five apps, with three in split screen and two as floating windows, bringing it closer to Samsung’s DeX experience.

OxygenOS 16 Compatibility and Release Date

OxygenOS 16 will roll out starting in November. Supported models include the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Open, and down to the OnePlus 10 Pro. For the Nord series, Nord 4, Nord 3, and Nord CE4 are included. All OnePlus tablets will also receive the update. The OnePlus 15 is expected to debut with OxygenOS 16 when it launches this fall.

OxygenOS 16 Eligibility OnePlus Nord OnePlus Pad OnePlus 13 OnePlus Nord 5 OnePlus Pad 3 OnePlus 13R OnePlus Nord 4 OnePlus Pad 2 OnePlus 13S OnePlus Nord 3 5G OnePlus Pad OnePlus 12 OnePlus Nord CE5 OnePlus Pad Lite OnePlus 12R OnePlus Nord CE4 OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite OnePlus 11R 5G OnePlus 10 Pro 5G OnePlus Open

Is your OnePlus device eligible for OxygenOS 16? Are you excited to try Android 16 with OnePlus’s latest skin? Let us know in the comments.