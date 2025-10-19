The first Android 16 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) update that rolled out to Pixel devices brought many visual improvements, especially with the Material 3 Expressive UI. The upcoming QPR2 appears to build on those changes, introducing smaller but thoughtful refinements. Now, the third and final QPR2 beta installment has been released, signaling that everything may be on track for a stable release in December.

Google shipped Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 to testers today, following the second and first betas, which were released in September and August, respectively.

Among the major changes in the earlier betas were an expanded dark theme, auto-themed app icons with custom shape support, and more secure protection for SMS one-time passwords. Performance was also improved, with reduced CPU usage during memory allocation and expanded step tracking through the Health Connect app.

Android 16 QPR2 Features and Bug Fixes

Beta 3 builds on these updates and focuses more on refinement, while also delivering a handful of important bug fixes and optimizations. These may prove just as valuable as the core features in ensuring a stable final build.

Android 16 QPR2 adds a toggle to disable the blur effect in Material 3 Expressive UI. / © nextpit

One of the immediate changes is a reduction in lock screen widget customization. Google appears to have removed the options for showing widgets only during charging or when in portrait mode. This means the widgets will now be accessible on the lock screen regardless of charging status.

Another playful tweak is the animated effect on the lock screen clock, which now jiggles or twitches slightly when tapped or when the device is plugged in to charge.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 introduces a new clock animation on the lock screen. / © nextpit

On the accessibility front, Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 introduces a toggle to disable the background blur effect across much of the interface, including the app menu, home screen, and quick settings panel. Turning this off reverts the background to a solid color.

Better Battery Life and Smoother Performance

Elsewhere, the latest beta addresses several issues, including failures in Google Play System updates and random system crashes or freezes. It also fixes glitches in home screen shortcuts and buggy lock screen animations. According to the changelog, Beta 3 should also improve performance and battery life, especially on foldable devices.

Android 16 QPR2 is expected to launch as part of the December Pixel Feature Drop. In addition to the already known features and changes, Google may still surprise users with more additions in the stable release.

In terms of compatibility, Android 16 QPR2 supports the Pixel 10 series and Pixel 9 down to the Pixel 6, as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

For non-Pixel devices, QPR2 serves as a pre-stable branch of Android 16.1. Some of these core features are expected to reach other devices, although the number and nature of those enhancements may vary depending on how each OEM implements them.

Are you looking forward to the Android 16 QPR2 update on your Pixel? Do you think Google has more surprises in store for the final release? Share your predictions with us.