Samsung’s high-end devices, including its wireless headphones , are known for their premium pricing. The upside is that they’re frequently discounted. For example, the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently 26% off at Amazon, dropping from $249 to $184. While this isn’t the lowest price ever, it’s still a significant saving.

Amazon offers both Silver and White colorways, each with a matching finish. These are sold directly by Amazon, which means you get a two-year warranty included.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) are more than just a refresh of the previous generation. Samsung has redesigned them with a stem-style shape that resembles a hair dryer, giving them a more angular form. The fit remains in-ear, but it’s more secure and comfortable. They’re also lighter, which improves comfort during long listening sessions. Each bud features integrated LED lighting, a standout design element that can be turned off for a more minimal look.

The changes go beyond the exterior. The internal components have been upgraded to deliver better sound and noise cancellation. In our review, we highlighted the cleaner and richer audio with a well-balanced overall profile. The buds support high-resolution audio and upscaling through Samsung’s custom SSC codec, although you’ll need a compatible Galaxy phone to use this feature. Other highlights include 360-degree audio with head tracking.

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a stem design with LED lighting and semi-transparent charging case. / © nextpit

For active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are more effective at blocking a wider range of sounds. They can suppress conversations in a busy café as well as solid-borne noises. The performance is comparable to other flagship earbuds. If you prefer to stay aware of your surroundings, the transparency mode feels natural and well-tuned.

These earbuds also benefit from Galaxy AI features. Adaptive sound prioritizes emergency alerts and environmental warnings. There’s live translation through Interpreter Mode and voice-focus optimization to improve call clarity.

Battery life is another strong point. Even with ANC or transparency mode enabled, you get up to six hours of playback with the earbuds and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Charging is flexible, with both wired and wireless options. You can even use your smartphone’s power-sharing feature to top them up on the go.

Are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro your next earbuds? At this price, they’re a compelling option. Let us know your thoughts and plans in the comments.