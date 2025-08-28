Absolute Perfection! Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete Review

The name says it all. The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete primarily focuses on the new roller mop. Dreame is finally using this mode of wet cleaning, which is already standard for other brands. Apart from the roller mop, it is the robot vacuum cleaner that boasts the highest suction power on the market. In this review, we discover whether the Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete is the best robot vacuum cleaner that also mops in 2025.

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete design and set-up The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller looks ultra-modern. It measures 9.8 cm and is available in white and black. From a technical standpoint, the Dreame brings out the very best in a robot vacuum cleaner. There is an extendable side brush and a roller mop. This should ensure 100 percent coverage for corners. Once again, Dreame relies on a double main brush that prevents pet and human hair from getting tangled. The same applies to the side brush. The Aqua10 Ultra Roller is the first Dreame robot vacuum cleaner to feature a roller mop. Ecovacs demonstrated the efficiency of this mopping function in various models - most recently in the X8 Pro Omni (review). What's more, the Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete's mopping equipment can extend into corners. This is the Dreame robot vacuum cleaner. © nextpit It features several moving parts, as it should! © nextpit Dreame relies on a double main brush once again. © nextpit The docking station has a new, box-shaped design. It partly resembles the docking stations of Roborock robot vacuum cleaners and measures 42.0 × 44.0 × 50.0 cm. The look is unusual, as it is significantly wider than other stations from the manufacturer. Nevertheless, it includes the usual two-tank system. In addition, there are two mini tanks to store cleaning agents. One tank contains a solution for 'accidents' left behind by your pets. This is added before it embarks on a cleaning tour. The other tank adds the cleaning agent while the roller mop is being cleaned. In addition to a suction function, the docking station offers hot water roller washing and hot air drying for the mopping equipment. The docking station is, as usual, feature-rich © nextpit The docking station has an additional tank to store two types of cleaning agents. © nextpit As this is a "Complete" version of a Dreame robot vacuum cleaner, the included accessories are impressive. The manufacturer also did the same prior with the X40 Ultra Complete (review) and the X50 Ultra Complete (review). The package contains a box with spare parts. You will find the following accessories in the box: 1x main brush

2x side brush

1x cleaning agent for cleaning the roller mop

2x cleaning agent for pet odors

1x roller mop

3x filters

3x dust bag This accessory box is included in the packaging. © nextpit Setting up the appliance is quick and easy. You will need the Dreame Home app for this. We used the iOS version of the app for the review. The software is also optionally available in the Google Play Store. The setup is straightforward — just scan the QR code under the hood. The app will then help you with the setup process. After the robot vacuum cleaner has made its way into the app, it has to snap a picture of your home.

Dreame Home app in detail The Dreame Home app is one of the most feature-rich on the market. No other manufacturer offers as many functions in the software for robot vacuum cleaners as Dreame. For the Aqua10 Ultra Roller, you have 4 suction levels (5 when the appliance is in "Vacuum only" mode) and 3 water flow levels. In addition, the manufacturer gives you the option of setting the mopping function in greater detail. To be more precise, you can adjust the mopping pressure. The app offers you three levels for this. How to customize the cleaning of the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete © nextpit As usual, there are detailed customization options in the additional settings. You can set the carpet cleaning mode here and how intensively the docking station's maintenance functions should function. Dreame also integrated new features in this department. You can change the charging limit. This allows you to decide whether the appliance should be charged to 80, 90, or 100 percent. For a longer battery life, Dreame recommends setting the limit to 80 or 90 percent. Additional settings for the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete. © nextpit Overall, the Dreame Home app is probably the best app for robot vacuum cleaners on the market today. No other app offers so many functions. It is impressive that the software is still clear and user-friendly despite the sheer number of customization options.

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete suction and mopping performance In terms of suction power, the robot vacuum cleaner is now on par with cordless vacuum cleaners. Dreame integrated an astonishing 30,000 Pa suction power into the new top model. This gives it 50 percent more power than its predecessor. The Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete is ideal for households with pets. One reason for this is the newly developed "HyperStream" brush, which is able to remove up to 30 cm of hair. After our review runs, we can confirm this claim. No hair got tangled in either the main or the side brush during the review. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % For the very first time, a Dreame robot vacuum cleaner features a roller mop for mopping. The manufacturer installs a counter-rotating "fluffing" roller. It is constantly moistened with fresh water. This ensures that the appliance always carries out its work with clean mopping equipment — and the results are impressive. It effortlessly wipes away both damp and dried stains. The ability to adjust the mop pressure in the app also helps. Dreame also installed a cover to protect your carpets. This prevents the roller mop from coming into contact with the long fibers of your carpet. In fact, we did not notice any parts of the carpets getting damp during the review. You always see the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner. © nextpit The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller offers great suction power. © nextpit The height difference when the tower is retracted and when it is not. © nextpit The robot's navigation and obstacle detection are unbeatable. Dreame relies on Nvidia-based object recognition to get the job done. The appliance navigates precisely and avoids obstacles without contact. In reality, this worked wonderfully. The Aqua10 Ultra Roller reliably detects sources of danger such as cables or table and chair legs. This is by far the best obstacle detection that a robot vacuum cleaner has exhibited in nextpit's reviews. It is also astonishing that, according to the manufacturer, the appliance is agile enough to climb up to 8 cm high thresholds. In terms of battery life, the appliance is powerful in the typical Dreame style. The robot vacuum cleaner is suitable for use in large facilities with several floors. Fortunately, maintenance doesn't keep you busy. The maintenance functions are impressive. First, the roller mop is rinsed with 100-degree hot water. This is followed by hot air drying. This worked flawlessly. In reality, the squeegee is completely dry even within the shortest drying period. The performance of the roller mop is impressive © nextpit The navigation is top notch. © nextpit Finally, Dreame announced upcoming Matter support for the Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete. This would allow you to integrate it into your existing smart home and connect it to devices such as smart locks and intelligent lamps via automation.

Is the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete worth it? Yes, definitely, because the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller is a perfect vacuum and mopping robot. In my opinion, it is the best vacuum robot with a mopping function. It has no weaknesses at all. The suction power is excellent — even on carpets. By using the roller mop, Dreame has now set the new benchmark in this department. The mopping performance is the best you will find on the robot vacuum cleaner market. Added to this are error-free navigation and a station with various maintenance functions. The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller is the best robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function © nextpit A great addition is the cleaning agent tanks, which supply the squeegee with cleaning agents before and after cleaning. There is also another huge array of spare parts included. All in all, Dreame's Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete is the current benchmark for vacuum and mopping robots. The great performance does come at a price. The robot vacuum cleaner costs €1,499 based on the recommended retail price. From September 8 to 21, there is a €200 discount on the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete. It is not yet available in the US, hence the pricing is in euros.