Sennheiser’s wireless earbuds are among the best options if you want accurate and high-quality sound. The company’s Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are their top-tier offering, but the steep price has been a major hurdle. Thankfully, there’s now a rare discount that drops the TW 4 buds to $199 from $349, a $150 cut that amounts to 46% off at Amazon.

Best Buy also offers the Momentum TW 4 for $199, although it lists the regular price at $299. Either way, you can choose from Black, White, and Black Graphite finishes at both retailers.

Why the Sennheiser Momentum TW 4 Are Recommended Earbuds

Sennheiser has been making headphones for decades, and its Momentum true wireless range consistently ranks among the best, especially in terms of sound quality. These earbuds are recommended for all types of users, including picky listeners, thanks to their CD-like clarity. The Momentum TW 4 (review) is a clear refresh of the TW 3, building on its natural and balanced audio profile. If you want the best sound in a compact form, these are among the top choices.

They also support aptX codecs, including adaptive and lossless versions. You’ll need a compatible smartphone to take full advantage of these features. LE Audio and Auracast are also included, adding a layer of future readiness. Just note that they don’t support 360-degree or spatial audio, which isn’t a dealbreaker for most users.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 have a battery life of 7.5 hours without ANC, and 30 hours with the case. / © nextpit

The Momentum TW 4 features a refined, modern design with improved ergonomics in an in-ear canal form. They aren’t the lightest earbuds, but they’re sleeker and more contoured, offering a more secure fit and better comfort during long listening sessions. The charging case has also been upgraded. It’s compact and wrapped in a soft fabric finish.

In terms of active noise cancellation, the Momentum TW 4 delivers efficient performance. They excel at blocking solid-borne and constant noise sources, such as traffic or industrial environments. There’s a transparency mode if you want to let in ambient sound, though the level is modest and could use improvement.

Battery life is another strong point. The earbuds offer up to 7 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and up to 30 hours total when combined with the charging case. Charging is quick too—an 8-minute plug-in gives you about an hour of listening time.

Do you prioritize audio quality over extra features? Would you consider the Sennheiser Momentum TW 4 at this price? Share your thoughts in the comments.