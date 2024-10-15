Pixel Phones Get More Security and Underwater Photograpy with Feature Drop

If you expected more from the Android 15 update and have a Pixel phone, Google prepared a simultaneous Pixel Feature Drop just for you! The October package brings the usual assortment of new features to the supported Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, and the Pixel Tablet, including a new underwater photography mode and improvements to security and privacy. Let's take a look!

With the new Feature Drop, Google is leveraging its ecosystem better. For example, it is now possible to keep notifications in sync between the phone and the tablet, making them disappear from one device after dismissing them on the other.

Another nice integration is the option to cast media from the tablet to the phone. According to Google, the new Cast option will work seamlessly between the devices by simply holding the phone near the tablet.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9 Pro

Photography features for the Pixel phones

No big Pixel update would be complete without new camera features, and the October Feature Drop is no different. For starters, Google added an underwater mode for both video and stills, promising more vibrant colors on your next diving recording. The company reminds us, though, to use a waterproof case to avoid salt-related damage.

The Pixel camera app will be able to better capture underwater scenes. © Google Astrophotography will be easier to enable with a switch under the Night Sight mode. © Google Instagram will be one of the first apps to better integrate more camera features. © Google Audio Magic Eraser will offer the option to tune the volume of the different sound sources. © Google Pollen tracking is reaching the new Pixel Weather app. © Google Pixel phones will try to detect a possible theft by reading the device's motion sensors. © Google Hide your sensitive data and apps from your usual ones with Private Space and a PIN. © Google The Thermometer app also got some with better readings and result saving. © Google The Pixel Tablet is getting a home panel screen saver to control paired smart home devices. © Google Photos can now be shared straight from the digital photo frame mode on Pixel Tablets. © Google

Another new change will add an easy switch to the Astrophotography mode under the Night Sight mode, labeled Astro, users will be able to snap night sky pictures quickly. Speaking of Night Sight, the improved camera API integration in Android extends the low light mode to the Instagram app. So no more snapping night pictures on the native Camera app and then exporting them to the social media app. Hopefully, the integration will reach more apps soon.

Astrophotography will be easier to enable with a switch under the Night Sight mode. © Google Instagram will be one of the first apps to better integrate more camera features. © Google Audio Magic Eraser will offer the option to tune the volume of the different sound sources. © Google Pollen tracking is reaching the new Pixel Weather app. © Google Pixel phones will try to detect a possible theft by reading the device's motion sensors. © Google Hide your sensitive data and apps from your usual ones with Private Space and a PIN. © Google The Thermometer app also got some with better readings and result saving. © Google The Pixel Tablet is getting a home panel screen saver to control paired smart home devices. © Google Photos can now be shared straight from the digital photo frame mode on Pixel Tablets. © Google

One last camera change is the new option to fine-tune the adjustments done by the Magic Audio Eraser. Besides being a simple on/off option, users can now change the volume of different voices or sounds individually, a welcome change when editing recordings with multiple people in noisy environments, for example.

Weather app updates

For the hardcore weather fans in the readership, Google is finally adding a pollen tracker to the Pixel Weather app, better late than never, I guess. And with the Feature Drop, the revamped Weather app that debuted with the Pixel 9 launch is now available to older generation phones.

Pollen tracking is reaching the new Pixel Weather app. © Google Pixel phones will try to detect a possible theft by reading the device's motion sensors. © Google Hide your sensitive data and apps from your usual ones with Private Space and a PIN. © Google The Thermometer app also got some with better readings and result saving. © Google The Pixel Tablet is getting a home panel screen saver to control paired smart home devices. © Google Photos can now be shared straight from the digital photo frame mode on Pixel Tablets. © Google

Improved privacy and security

We already covered the new Theft Detection features launched for the broader Android ecosystem, which uses the device's motion sensors to detect a possible theft. Google is expanding that feature with an option to remote lock the phone from another device by confirming the phone number and a security question.

Pixel phones will try to detect a possible theft by reading the device's motion sensors. © Google Hide your sensitive data and apps from your usual ones with Private Space and a PIN. © Google The Thermometer app also got some with better readings and result saving. © Google The Pixel Tablet is getting a home panel screen saver to control paired smart home devices. © Google Photos can now be shared straight from the digital photo frame mode on Pixel Tablets. © Google

The update also brings the Private Space feature we explained in the main Android 15 article. To sum up, the Private Space creates an isolated environment for your apps and data that requires a separate PIN or unlocking code/authentication, almost like a secondary profile on the phone.

Goodies for the Pixel Watch

For the loyal Pixel Watch owners, Google is bringing a custom contact tile to Wear OS, which makes it quicker to reach your favorite or most important contacts. A quick tap will start a call, start a message, or open the contact's information.

Lastly, a much-waited feature is reaching Pixel Watches: E-mail emoji reactions! The Gmail app on your wrist allows you to react to messages with a quick emoji, a welcome change for those messages that don't really require a full-fledged answer.

October Feature Drop availability

As with past releases, the individual features are being rolled out starting today, with not all devices receiving all features at the same time. To ensure you get them, ensure your device has the latest software update.

The Pixel Tablet is getting a home panel screen saver to control paired smart home devices. © Google Photos can now be shared straight from the digital photo frame mode on Pixel Tablets. © Google

Additionally, Google confirmed that Gemini Live is now available for free for all Pixel users with compatible devices. Besides that, the feature is now also rolling out for German-speaking users, initially in Germany, with no release date for Austria, Switzerland, or Liechtenstein (we didn't forget you).