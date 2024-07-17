Amazon Prime Day might be the best time to hunt for a new smartphone . For example, Google's latest Pixel 8 is part of the ongoing 2-day sale and has the flagship camera phone discounted by 29 percent, bringing it down to $499 from $699 for the base model or $559 for the 256 GB setup.

This is the same price we saw back in March, but presently only those Prime members can take advantage of the offer. In addition, the sale has all three colorways of the Pixel 8 available with the same amount of price cut.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8 The Google Pixel 8 is $200 off for Amazon Prime members

Why you should forget all other smartphone deals and buy the Google Pixel 8 today?

Google launched the Pixel 8 (review) last year, and while we anticipate that it will be refreshed next month, the flagship handset is for those that are in a rush for an upgrade of their smartphone while getting a sizeable discount.

Like with the more premium Pixel 8 Pro, the regular version is a favorite smartphone for good reason, and perhaps one of the top-notch camera phone options in its price range. Using its updated 50 MP main camera, it captures images with well-preserved details and accurate details. Plus, it performs admirably even in low light.

Google's Pixel 8 has a brighter and faster OLED display / © nextpit

The company gave it with notable upgrades in the hardware front, including a new 6.2-inch OLED display that is much brighter than before. The panel also comes with a faster 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother animation when browsing or navigating into the interface.

The new Tensor G3 chipset is faster and more efficient. This enables generative AI features as well, like the new Audio Magic Eraser and Magic Editor. It can also run graphics-intensive games better, thanks to the new GPU.

That said, there's a bigger battery capacity to handle the speedy chipset. It is coupled with an improved wired charging on top of the existing wireless charging and reverse charging functions.

Which color of the Pixel 8 are you intending to choose? Are you looking for more smartphone deals this Prime Day? Let us know in the comments.