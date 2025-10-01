Oura users have been asking for it for years, and now it’s finally here: a pocket-sized charging case. It holds up to five full charges for the Oura Ring 4, which means you can forget about scrambling for a wall socket every couple of days. Alongside it, Oura is also rolling out a new ceramic collection and a feature that lets you switch between multiple rings on the same account.

Pocket-Sized Charging Case

Anyone who has lived with a smart ring knows the pain of frequent charging. Earbuds solved this years ago with travel cases, and Oura has been late to follow. Now the company is finally catching up.

The Oura Ring 4 Charging Case provides five full charges. Since the ring itself lasts 5 to 8 days per charge, the case can extend its battery life by approximately 25 to 40 days before the case itself needs to be recharged.

Both the ring and case fill up in about 90 minutes over USB-C. The build is solid, made from recycled aluminum, splash resistant, and compact enough to slip into a bag. An LED shows you whether the ring or the case itself is charging. The accessory costs $99.

Both the ring and the case can be fully charged in 90 minutes via USB-C. An LED indicator shows whether the case itself or the ring inside is charging. / © Oura

Oura is not the first to offer this solution since the RingConn Gen 2 (review) and the Samsung Galaxy Watch (review) already provide similar cases. But for Oura members, this feels like the missing piece. It will roll out toward the end of 2025 in the US and selected international markets.

Wellness Wrapped in Ceramic Style

Next up is the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic. Made of zirconia ceramic, a material more commonly used in fine jewelry, it is sleek, lightweight, and tough. Unlike painted finishes, the color is embedded in the material itself, so it will stay vibrant over time.

The four new colors—Tide, Petal, Cloud, and Midnight—look visually appealing in person. I had the chance to see them during a press event in Germany, and they immediately caught my eye. The rings feel very light yet sturdy. Each comes with a polishing pad to restore shine if scuffs appear from daily wear.

Unlike coated models, the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic’s colors are embedded in the ceramic material itself, ensuring the shades remain vibrant over time. / © Oura

At $499, this line is clearly for people who want their health tracker to double as an accessory. The Ceramic Collection launches worldwide today, October 1, 2025.

Switch Rings, Keep Your Data

Oura is also introducing a software feature that allows members to pair multiple Oura Ring 4 devices to the same account. Switching rings for a workout, a night out, or simply to match an outfit will no longer interrupt health tracking.

According to Oura, the transition is seamless and ensures no gaps in sleep, activity, or recovery data. Multi-ring support launches on iOS today and on Android later in the month. So remember to update your Oura app to enjoy a more flexible Oura ecosystem.

Recycling Program: Out With the Old, In With the New

Oura is also adding a recycling program. Members upgrading or replacing their ring will be able to return their old device for responsible disposal. This is not a new idea, since Apple and other companies already offer it, but it gives Oura members an easy way to reduce the environmental footprint of their devices.

My Take

The real win here is Oura finally adding a charging case. For many members it feels like one of those ‘why didn’t Oura do this sooner’ moments. Just like earbuds, smart rings need portable charging to be practical. It even solves occasional connection issues, since placing the ring in the charger often resets the link with the phone. Having that option on the go makes a big difference.

The ceramic collection is a stylish upgrade, and multi-ring support may sound like a luxury, but it makes sense when you see the ring as both a health device and a piece of jewelry. With these updates, Oura is clearly moving from a single wearable to a more complete ecosystem.

Now I’m curious: do you have an Oura Ring 4? Are you planning to buy the new charging case? Tell us in the comments below.