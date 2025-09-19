Limited Time Offer: Download Premium Apps for Free!

Currently, six apps that are normally subject to a charge can be downloaded for free. However, this offer is only valid for a limited time. There is no information on when the promotion ends. So if you want to secure the apps permanently free of charge, you should not hesitate for long.

In the two app stores of Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

Shortcut Maker - App Shortcuts ( $0.69 ) - This application allows you to create shortcuts to any app as well as directly to important smartphone functions. For example, if you want to create a shortcut to "Lock screen" or "Mobile networks", you can do this in just a few steps. In addition, the shortcuts can be customized visually (3.8 stars, 622 ratings)

What can I spend? Premium ( $3.39 ) - With this app, users can keep an eye on their finances at all times. Numerous clear diagrams and graphs help with this, and a dark mode is also available. However, caution is advised: Ultimately, confidential data is passed on to providers whose reliability can only be assessed to a limited extent (3.8 stars, 2,170 ratings)

Free Premium Apps (iOS)

Déjà Vu Photos ( $1.99 ) - This app turns your smartphone into a time machine, so to speak. It draws on a large collection of historical archive photos and combines them with the iPhone's camera and GPS. The result is an augmented reality experience in which past photos can be directly compared with today's surroundings - an exciting visual journey back in time (no reviews) .

Dog Guide 2 PRO ( $1.99 ) - Anyone who wants to find the ideal dog or expand their knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly arranged information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free Apps With Caveats - What You Need to Watch Out For

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.