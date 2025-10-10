Save $70 on High Quality PC Games With This Incredible Free Deal

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Gravity Circuit and Rogue Journeyman Bundle.

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Gravity Circuit

Do you think current games are too easy and soft on the players? Do you miss the old days when jumps had to be precise and danger was everywhere? Gravity Circuit brings the challenge back, on top of 8-bit style graphics, like a good old 2D platformer.

Old players will feel at home with the NES-style graphics and challenge, with strong influences from franchises such as Mega Man. Gravity Circuit usually costs around $17, but this week you will be able to get the game for free!

Download Gravity Circuit from the Epic Games Store.

Jump, dodge, and shoot your way through the 2D stages. / © Domesticated Ant Games

Albion Online - Rogue Journeyman Bundle

MMORPGs may not be as dominant as in the past, but there are still plenty of popular titles and charming, mysterious worlds to explore. Albion Online is another take on the sandbox open-world formula. Craft items, weapons, and equipment, make alliances, conquer new lands, and who knows, maybe an empire.

The Rogue Journeyman Bundle is a $50 package for the F2P base game, and it will be free on the Epic Games Store until next week.

Download the Rogue Journeyman Bundle on the Epic Games Store.

The Bundle package gives items, points, armor, skins, and more. / © Sandbox Interactive GmbH

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Amnesia: The Bunker

We're already in October, and that means it's spooky season! And befitting this time of year, next week's free game will send shivers down your spine. Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game set in a desolate World War I bunker. Face the terrors waiting in the dark and try to make it out alive with just one bullet left in your chamber.

Amnesia: The Bunker is a brilliant horror game that has received glowing reviews on the Epic Games Store. With 4.8 out of 5 stars, the game is absolutely worth checking out for horror fans. But be aware that the game is not suitable for anyone under the age of 18 due to its graphic and violent nature. The game usually costs around $23.

Download Amnesia: The Bunker from the Epic Games Store.

This horror game is truly terrifying. / © Steam

Samorost 3

Do you remember Samorost 1 and 2, which were available for free on the Epic Games Store a few weeks ago? Samorost 3 is the continuation of those stories. This exploration and puzzle game takes you on an exciting journey through the cosmos. As a space gnome, you are searching for your own true origin among the stars.

The game is normally available for around $20 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you can download this heart-warming adventure for free, so don't miss this great offer!

Download Samorost 3 from the Epic Games Store.

Samorost 3 is a fun, heart-warming adventure. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to more horror games available for free in October? Which game are you downloading first? Let me know in the comments below!