If you buy a fridge worth over a grand, the very least you expect is not to be served with ads. But Samsung is proving otherwise. The company is now starting to show advertisements on many of its premium smart refrigerators with built-in displays in the United States, surprising customers.

A few users on Reddit were among the first to notice alerts about new ad policy guidelines appearing on their Samsung refrigerators. One user shared the full dialogue from a pop-up message that appeared during a recent update. According to the message, Samsung will begin showing advertisements on the cover screen across various display modes, including weather, color, and daily board.

Samsung confirmed the existence of the ads in a statement to Android Authority. The company said, "as part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen that value, we are conducting a pilot program to offer promotions and curated advertisements on certain Samsung Family Hub refrigerator models in the U.S. market."

No Way to Turn Off Ads—Unless You Disable Wi-Fi

Ads will not appear in art and gallery themes, as stated in the update and statement. The company noted that advertisements will only be shown when the fridge is in standby mode and not while the appliance is actively in use. At the same time, during the pilot program, Samsung stated that the materials and ad formats may vary, but reassured users that ads and promotions dismissed by them would not reappear.

There is currently no clear option to disable the ads completely. Some users have suggested turning off the fridge’s internet connectivity to avoid seeing them, although doing so would also limit access to smart features.

Samsung’s Vision: Ads Across the Connected Home?

Many users have expressed frustration and disbelief over this move, though it may not come as a complete surprise. Samsung has previously introduced similar ad placements in other devices, such as its smart TVs and mobile devices.

This development aligns with Samsung’s broader vision of a connected home, where branded content is delivered across every screen, including smart and AI-powered appliances.

It remains unclear which specific models are part of the pilot program, but it is likely to include most Family Hub-enabled refrigerators with integrated door displays. Prices for these models start around $1,800 with discounts and can exceed $5,000 depending on features.

There is no word yet on Samsung’s plans after the campaign period or whether these ads will appear on smart appliances sold outside the United States.

What is your opinion on Samsung’s initiative? Do you think the company has the right to show ads on devices that users have already paid for, or is it unethical to do so? We’d love to hear your thoughts.