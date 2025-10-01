Nuki: Smart Locks Receive a New Free Function

We think Nuki offers the best Smart Locks on the market. Part of this is due to their ease-of-use and the other would be the numerous functions and operating options made available to the end user. After wondering what could be improved, especially with Nuki locks, the company actually pulled a another rabbit out of its magical hat. We have all the details about the new free function for you.

New Operating Option for Nuki Locks

Smart Locks offer numerous unlocking options: You can operate them by fingerprint, app, PIN, or even your face. Nuki takes the next step towards convenience and security in everyday smart home life: with iOS 26, a CarPlay widget is now available that brings control of the smart access solutions directly into the car. The highlight of this feature? You no longer have to take your iPhone out of your pocket, but can conveniently determine the status of your door or garage door via the infotainment display in the vehicle—and lock it remotely from your vehicle.

If you have installed a door sensor, the widget shows you whether the door is open or closed. The battery level is also displayed. In addition, up to two locking actions can be integrated into the widget, which can be executed immediately with just one tap—without having to do so via the app.

Nuki CarPlay in everyday life. / © Nuki

This is exactly where Nuki focuses on the added value in everyday life: everything should be faster, more convenient, and safer. Instead of searching for your smartphone while driving, all you have to do is look at the display.

"If I want to quickly check whether my door is really closed at a red light, I no longer have to dig out my cell phone. The CarPlay widget ensures that our keyless access solution can be used even faster, more conveniently and more securely in the car," explains Nuki co-founder Jürgen Pansy.

Status messages in Apple CarPlay. / © Nuki

Which Smart Locks are Compatible?

The best thing is the wide range of compatibitliy of this new function, as it is not limited to specific vehicle models. Currently, over 800 vehicles are already Apple CarPlay-compatible—and theoretically, can work with the new Nuki widget. All you need is iOS 26 and the latest version of the Nuki app (version 2025.10.1).