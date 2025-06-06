Although Apple was one of the first brands to adopt Qi2, the wireless standard from the Wireless Power Consortium hasn't truly brought a significant charging speed breakthrough to iPhones. However, it appears the iPhone 17 could finally adopt the necessary speed boost, as suggested by a recent regulatory finding.

The iPhone 16 Pro (review) features a faster 25 W MagSafe wireless charging speed, a modest improvement over its predecessor. But for Qi2, it still adheres to a 15 W speed, which isn't as impressive when compared to other brands, especially what's found in Chinese flagship smartphones.

Next-Gen iPhones May Match Many Other Flagships in Wireless Charging

According to a regulatory finding from Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC), two alleged upcoming Apple MagSafe chargers with model numbers A3503 and A3502 have been certified and pictured, suggesting they may be launching in the near future. Notably, the primary difference between the two wireless charging pucks is their cable length, but they share the same charging features and design.

There are interesting specifications etched on the side of these accessories, which state a max rating of 15 V x 3 A, equivalent to 45 W of output. The certifications listed on the website also confirm that the chargers are using Qi 2.2, which is the upcoming version of WPC's Qi 2 and an update to Qi 2.1. The new standard features a much higher peak charging speed of 50 W.

Apple's new Qi2.2-ready MagSafe wireless chargers will output up to 45 W. The iPhone 17 (Pro) could be the first iPhone to support the new wireless charging standard. / © 91Mobiles/Taiwan NCC

With that said, it is safe to say the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 lineup would likely match the given charging speed of the new MagSafe chargers. The new 45 W output will be quite a massive jump from the current MagSafe and Qi2 speeds. In addition, there could also be other enhancements besides faster charging, such as improved efficiency.

Apart from the next-generation iPhones, other Qi2-enabled smartphones and devices may also be compatible with the upgraded MagSafe charging pucks, given the uniform magnetic profile they share.

At the same time, it is likely that we will see the new Qi 2.2 formally announced in the coming months before the iPhone 17 debuts, which is expected in the fall, or as early as September if Apple follows its usual cadence.

How do you charge your iPhone? Do you frequently rely on wireless chargers? We want to know your answers in the comments.