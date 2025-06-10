As we welcome a fresh week, we're excited to share the latest edition of nextpit’s handpicked array of applications that typically come with a price tag but are currently available for free—albeit for a limited period! Our team has meticulously scoured both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to uncover these fantastic deals on apps and games ready for immediate download on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

Unlike our usual "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature, this collection takes a distinctive approach. Rather than testing each app ourselves, our suggestions are based entirely on their temporary free status. Be mindful that these offerings may revert to their paid versions at any moment, so we recommend exploring them without hesitation. Just be sure to stay alert for any notifications regarding ads, in-app purchases, and other potential payment options that may be included.

Our tip: If you're interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it right away. This will mark it as "purchased" and it will remain in your app library. This means you can delete the app you don't currently need from your phone - and put it back on again when you need it!

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): Have a tough time remembering things? How about using an app to help you keep track?

): Have a tough time remembering things? How about using an app to help you keep track? DJ Mixer ( $9.99 ): Think you have what it takes to be a DJ? Give this app a go and mix some sick tracks.

): Think you have what it takes to be a DJ? Give this app a go and mix some sick tracks. Bass Booster & Equalizer PRO ( $2.99 ): Here's an app that lets you work on tweaking your bass and sound for the perfect audio experience.

): Here's an app that lets you work on tweaking your bass and sound for the perfect audio experience. KX Music Player ( $2.99 ): An ad-free music player that aims to help you get the best out of your music experience on your smartphone.

): An ad-free music player that aims to help you get the best out of your music experience on your smartphone. Shortcuts Widget ( $0.99 ): Launch apps in a jiffy from your home screen using this app.

Free Android Games

Poosh XL ( $1.99 ): This is a game of timing and reflexes that is not only colorful but also engaging.

): This is a game of timing and reflexes that is not only colorful but also engaging. Undead City: Survivor Premium ( $0.99 ): It is you and you alone against an unrelenting zombie horde. Do you have what it take to survive?

): It is you and you alone against an unrelenting zombie horde. Do you have what it take to survive? CRAFTEROK Lords of Survival ( $0.49 ): Another survival game that requires you to prioritize different aspects to remain alive in a hostile environment.

): Another survival game that requires you to prioritize different aspects to remain alive in a hostile environment. City Destructor 3D ( $2.49 ): Building a city can be fun, but destroying it might be even better! Why not let loose without any consequences?

): Building a city can be fun, but destroying it might be even better! Why not let loose without any consequences? Water Sort Puzzle Premium ( $2.99 ): A fun and addictive puzzle game that requires you to sort the colored water into tubes.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Ideaful ( $3.99 ): Track ideas, notes, and tasks with this highly intuitive app.

): Track ideas, notes, and tasks with this highly intuitive app. Memos-Voice ( $2.99 ): If you want to insert comments and pictures during recording, this is the ideal app to get the job done.

): If you want to insert comments and pictures during recording, this is the ideal app to get the job done. ChatAll ( $0.99 ): Want to carry out a conversation with someone who speaks a different language? This app can act as an impromptu translator.

): Want to carry out a conversation with someone who speaks a different language? This app can act as an impromptu translator. PupperMaster ( $2.99 ): Bring just about anything to life by acting in front of your camera or using the touchscreen, where the app will then perform all the relevant processing.

): Bring just about anything to life by acting in front of your camera or using the touchscreen, where the app will then perform all the relevant processing. Relaxing Tangle Pro ( $0.99 ): The app for relaxation, de-stressing, those who experience ADHD, need some anxiety relief, or even perhaps want to self-meditate, this one does it all.

Free iPhone games

Sprout Valley ( $2.99 ): This is a farming simulator that is charming and relaxing to play.

): This is a farming simulator that is charming and relaxing to play. Wilderless Classic ( $0.99 ): If you want to de-stress, this game lets you wander through the wilderness at your own pace without any enemies to kill or items to pick up.

): If you want to de-stress, this game lets you wander through the wilderness at your own pace without any enemies to kill or items to pick up. Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal ( $14.99 ): You do not have a conscience, but just go about your job by picking people off by afar for the right price.

): You do not have a conscience, but just go about your job by picking people off by afar for the right price. Blindfold Chess ( $7.99 ): Learn to play chess blindfold, letting you 'see' the board and all its pieces with practice.

): Learn to play chess blindfold, letting you 'see' the board and all its pieces with practice. Aliens vs Humans ( $1.99 ): Remember X-COM? Well, this is somewhat a portable version of the game with some creative use of the idea.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the dynamic landscape of mobile applications, numerous companies utilize clever strategies to access your personal information. But fear not, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable data. A crucial step is to be discerning about the permissions you grant to the apps you choose to download.

Take a moment to reflect: why would a simple alarm clock app need to access your camera or contacts? Or what justification could a flashlight app have for requesting your precise location? By thoughtfully evaluating the permissions you accept, you can defend your personal data against unauthorized intrusions.

Feel free to explore the extensive selection of free apps available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring the protection of your information.

That's all we have for today's Free Apps of the Week! Stay tuned for our second edition, which will surface in a few days.