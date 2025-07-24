Hot topics

The adoption of Qi2 for Android has been slow and patchy, with the standard only starting to ship to phones almost two years after its announcement. The improvement in the standard is even less impressive when it comes to power rating. This appears to be addressed in the new Qi2 standard, which is now labeled Qi2 25W instead of Qi v2.2.1, along with a pledge of wider support for Android phones.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has finally announced the next major version of the Qi2 platform. The big news includes the official name of the generation, which is called Qi2 25W.

The choice is also fitting given the Qi2 25W version denotes 25 watts of wireless power delivery, up from 15W in Qi2.0. This is a notable 67% boost in speed and could encourage more brands to adopt the standard. The consortium also highlighted the improved efficiency in the new version.

Which Smartphones Could Feature Qi2 25W?

Another thing that makes Qi2 25W much more promising is that more "major Android smartphones" are planned to support the new version, in addition to iPhones. However, it's unclear which of these brands and device models are slated to get certification.

The Pixel 10 is rumored to get Qi2 25W, but it's unknown if Google's next flagship series will also adopt the built-in magnetic profile similar to iPhones. However, it's been confirmed that manufacturers can still maximize the charging speed by requiring magnetic cases for full compatibility.

Google Pixel 10 Pro (XL)
Google's Pixel 10 is reported to feature the Qi2 25W wireless charging standard. / © Google

Presently, Qi2 15W is supported by the Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 (review), so it wouldn't be surprising if successors to these devices come with Qi2 25W on board. Newer iPhone models already support Qi2, so this makes the upcoming iPhone 17 likely to debut with the faster Qi2 wireless charging standard as well.

But more than anything else, you can expect a wave of charging accessories all the way from adapters to power banks, with brands like Ugreen already confirmed.

The improved speed and efficiency are a big factor to quickly expand the platform's adoption. But what do you think of the figures? Is 25 watts somewhat modest or already fast? We'd like to hear your thoughts.

Source: WPC

