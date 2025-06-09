watchOS 26: Still Waiting for Wow, but Hey, It Looks Nice

watchOS 26 is here! You might not notice at first glance, but Apple has updated the version number to bring it in line with the rest of its software ecosystem. The update delivers a more refined user interface: icons are subtly more rounded, echoing Apple’s broader design language. The whole thing feels sleeker, more polished—glassy, even. Oh, and yes, there are some new features too.

This won’t be a long list of shiny new features—Apple clearly doesn’t have anything groundbreaking to show. But to be fair, there are some thoughtful improvements tucked in at the end.

Liquid Glass: A New Visual Language for Apple Watch

The new universal design draws clear inspiration from visionOS, which already delivers an impressive visual experience. This update brings more rounded elements and depth to the interface, mimicking the tactile sensation of interacting with glass—magnifying, illuminating, and animating the on-screen content. The design feels cohesive, even concentric. I’m genuinely impressed by the clarity and freshness of the new look.

The new Liquid Glass design language looks nice on Apple Watch. And that’s really all it does. / © Apple

On the Apple Watch, screen elements now appear to pop more—clearer and crisper. But beyond the visual polish, nothing fundamentally changes. It just looks nice.

Personal Coaching Comes to Apple Watch

Apple is bringing some of the Fitness+ class energy to the Workout app with a new feature called Workout Buddy. It’s a blend of voice assistance and machine learning that analyzes your real-time workout data and fitness history to deliver personalized feedback. Honestly, I think a lot of people will find this useful.

Workout Buddy uses a text-to-speech model based on Fitness+ trainer voices, offering several generative voice options. Personally, I’d pick one inspired by Janelle—she is so friendly.

Workout Buddy is now set to guide you through your runs. Is that a good thing? Maybe—but it’s not for everyone. / © Apple

In the running session demo, Workout Buddy delivered motivational prompts at key moments—hitting milestones, meeting pace goals, and maintaining streaks. It wrapped up with a summary of stats, achievements, and awards.

Initially, Workout Buddy will launch in English and support popular workout types.

I haven’t tested it yet, but I do think Apple could push this further. For instance, Huawei’s Watch Fit 4 Pro provided guided training plans that helped me improve my 5K time and correct my form—something more structured and performance-focused. Workout Buddy, as it stands, will likely appeal to casual and lifestyle users. But for more serious runners or athletes, it might feel a bit gimmicky.

Streamlined Workouts with Smarter Media Integration

Apple has redesigned the Workout app to make certain features, such as custom intervals and race-against-yourself sessions, easier to access. The new layout is more streamlined for setting up structured workouts.

Additionally, Apple Music can now suggest or automatically select media based on the type of workout, which may save time for users who don't want to choose a playlist manually.

Smarter Stack, Mixed Gestures

Smart Stack now uses improved predictive algorithms and on-device data to surface widgets based on your context and location. Near the gym? It’ll automatically show your workout shortcut—no more digging through menus. I like that kind of thoughtful automation.

Smart Stack now adapts more intelligently to your context and routine. / © Apple

Notifications also get a boost: they can now auto-adjust volume depending on ambient noise. Plus, Apple added a new wrist-flick gesture that can mute calls, silence timers and alarms, or close the Smart Stack—all without touching the screen.

That said, I’m skeptical about this new gesture. Personally, I’d rather just tap the screen to mute a call or stop an alarm. I say that because every morning, when I try to stop my Apple Watch alarm with the pinch gesture, it just frustrates me. Not a great way to start the day. So, while gesture lovers may enjoy the added option, I’m not convinced it improves the experience.

Smarter Communication on the Wrist

Live translation is now available on Apple Watch, powered by Apple Intelligence. This feature enables real-time language support right from your wrist—perfect for quick, on-the-go interactions while traveling or navigating multilingual environments. If working properly, it might be practical.

The Messages app also sees thoughtful improvements. It now supports context-aware quick actions—like suggesting you share your location during a conversation—streamlining how you respond without digging through menus.

Yep, that’s right—the Notes app is now on your wrist. / © Apple

And in a long-requested update, the Notes app finally comes to Apple Watch. You can now jot down quick thoughts, grocery items, or reminders, and access synced notes from your iPhone—no need to pull out your phone just to remember what you needed at the store.

Dark Noise as a Custom Control

Thanks to new developer APIs, Dark Noise and other apps can add custom controls directly to the Control Center on Apple Watch. I love this—my sleep hygiene just got an upgrade. No more reaching for my phone screen late at night; I can now start ambient sounds straight from my wrist.

Being able to quickly launch an app from Control Center—with just a bit of customization—genuinely makes me happy. / © Apple

My Take on watchOS 26

While Google leans hard into artificial intelligence, Apple sticks to its strengths: thoughtful design and a refined user experience. And honestly, I’m fine with that. It’s grounded, present, and refreshingly tangible.

Maybe Apple avoided the AI race because it’s not their strong suit—or maybe they just know that vague promises don’t impress anyone anymore. After all, we’re all still waiting for a smarter Siri, right? Either way, this update feels deliberate and well-considered—but not particularly exciting.

Also interesting: Why Whoop MG could be the only health wearable you really need

watchOS Features Showcase at WWDC 25 / © Apple

So what’s actually “real” in watchOS 26? Mostly design tweaks. Nothing that jumps out as groundbreaking, but also nothing gimmicky. Just clean, intentional visual polish. Maybe Apple’s saving the bigger updates for the next Apple Watch Series—hopefully.

When Will watchOS 26 Hit Your Apple Watch?

watchOS 26 is available now as a developer preview, with a public beta expected in the coming weeks. The final version will roll out this fall alongside the new Apple Watch Series.

If you're considering testing the developer preview, keep in mind that it's not a stable release. It may cause issues—especially with apps like Wallet or those from banks and other financial institutions. Proceed with caution.

watchOS 26 will be available for the following models:

Now I’m curious—what’s your take on watchOS 26?