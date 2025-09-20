It’s nothing new for Nothing to bring unique features to its devices, and the company’s latest wireless earbuds are proof of that once again. The startup has launched its new flagship earbuds, the Ear (3), with a refined design and upgraded audio capabilities. But the biggest change lies in the charging case, which introduces a feature you won’t find in current rivals.

The arrival of the Ear (3) comes more than two years after the launch of the Ear (2). That long gap seems to have given Nothing enough time to pack in a slew of enhancements for this new generation.

Nothing Ear (3) Gain a Metal Makeover

The earbuds retain the signature hairdryer shape from the previous model, along with industrial and semi-funky touches like transparent stems and dot-matrix styling. This time, though, they feature metal accents, which is a step up from the all-plastic build of earlier versions.

While the exterior looks mostly familiar, the buds now have a more natural, contoured shape for a better fit. The redesign also improves connectivity, offering a more stable wireless experience. Nothing has also reworked the air vents to reduce in-ear pressure and distortion.

Charging Case Gets a Walkie-Talkie Twist

The charging case sticks to Nothing’s space-inspired, transparent aesthetic. It has the same rectangular form and a transparent lid, but now includes IP54 water and dust resistance. Like the earbuds, it also features metal components in select areas. But the standout addition is the new “Super Mic.”

This secondary mic system is built into the case and uses beamforming technology similar to traditional handheld microphones. It’s designed to block out background noise, making voice calls clearer and more effective. Nothing claims it can reduce noise by up to 95 dB when activated, compared to 45 dB with the earbuds alone.

You can enable the Super Mic through a 'Talk' button positioned on the side of the case. / © Nothing

To use it, press the Talk button and hold the case near your mouth, which is just like a walkie-talkie. The Super Mic currently supports voice calls and voice memos on both iPhones and Android devices, as well as third-party apps like WhatsApp, Google Meet, Teams, and Zoom. More app support is planned, though it won’t work for creating voice messages in apps like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp.

Richer Sound, Longer Battery Life

The earbuds themselves feature improved microphones, including a bone conduction unit on each side. This setup helps reduce wind and solid-borne noise.

They also come with upgraded 12 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and punchier sound. The Ear (3) is high-res certified and supports the LDAC codec. There’s a low-lag mode for gaming and streaming, plus spatial audio for immersive listening. The earbuds also support Essential Space and ChatGPT integration.

Nothing's Ear (3) feature metal components and transparent touches. They are available in Black and White options. / © Nothing

Battery life has improved slightly. You’ll get 5.5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, or 10 hours with it turned off. With the charging case, that jumps to 22 hours with ANC or 38 hours without. The case supports both fast charging and wireless charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Ear (3) comes in Black and White colorways and is priced at $179 (€179/£179), which is $30 more than the previous model. They’ll be available starting September 25.

Thinking of upgrading to the Ear (3)? Do these new features win you over?