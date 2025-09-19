Only This Week: Download One of the Best Survival Games For Free

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Project Winter and Samorost 2 .

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Project Winter

What could be scarier than being trapped in the icy cold of winter and having to fight for your survival? Project Winter answers that question, and the answer is traitors. Your goal in this game is to survive the freezing cold alongside your friends. But just like in real life, you can't trust everyone, and even your closest friends may turn on you, given the opportunity.

Can you escape this winter hellscape, or will you fall victim to betrayal and sabotage? Find out with this game and download it for free this week only. Over on Steam, the game has received very positive reviews and costs around $9.

Download Project Winter from the Epic Games Store.

This game is about survival, trust, and betrayal. / © Steam

Samorost 2

Samorost 2 is an artsy game that tells a heartwarming story. You take on the role of a space gnome who was befallen by tragedy. Mischievous aliens kidnapped your dog, and it's up to you to get him back. Set out on an expedition, rescue your puppy, meet curious strangers, and enjoy the relaxing soundtrack of this wholesome game.

Normally, Samorost 2 costs around $5 on the Epic Games Store. This week, you can download the game for free and keep it forever.

Download Samorost 2 from the Epic Games Store.

This game is a relaxing Indie adventure. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Eastern Exorcist

If you're a fan of RPGs, you should make sure to check out next week's Eastern Exorcist. In this game, you play as a skilled exorcist who fights against chaotic evil. This 2D side-scroller combines a fantasy Eastern world with spirits and monsters. Throughout your journey, you will experience many different stories of both joy and sorrow.

The game features an elaborate combat system, hand-drawn Chinese ink painting styles, and a complex storyline. Even the cutscenes are special as they are shown in the style of Chinese Opera. Right now, the game costs around $16 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you can download it for free for a limited time.

Download Eastern Exorcist from the Epic Games Store.

This game offers far more than just artsy design. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to next week's game? And which game are you downloading first this week? Let me know in the comments below!