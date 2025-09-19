Ford's Ranger pickup continues to make headlines, but not in the way you might expect. Following multiple recalls over the past year, the truck is once again involved in a major safety issue. This time, more than 100,000 vehicles are affected due to a potential airbag defect that increases the risk of injury during a crash.

The latest recall, issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects approximately 100,900 Ford Rangers from the 2024 to 2026 model years. Specifically, this covers Rangers built in the USA between December 9, 2022, and July 29, 2025.

Airbags Could Fail in a Crash

According to documents posted on the agency’s website, the issue involves the side curtain airbags on both the left and right sides of the Ranger. These airbags may tear during deployment due to contact with the internal edging of the B-pillar. A tear would prevent the airbags from properly cushioning passengers and drivers, increasing the risk of serious injury in a collision. This defect violates federal vehicle safety standards in the United States.

Ford stated that, so far, it has not received any warranty claims related to the issue. Additionally, no injuries have been reported in connection with the defect, according to NHTSA records.

Free Fix for Ford Ranger Owners

Ford has begun notifying affected vehicle owners and has pledged to fix the issue at no cost. Dealers will inspect the curtain airbags and install protective covers to prevent damage during deployment.

However, the components needed for the repair will not be available until the last quarter of 2025. Ford plans to send a follow-up notification once the remedy is ready. In the meantime, owners are encouraged to contact Ford or check the NHTSA website for updates.

Previous Recalls and Ongoing Concerns

Prior to this recall, the Ford Ranger and other Ford trucks and SUVs were recalled due to a brake boost module defect that could affect braking performance while driving. Fortunately, that issue was resolved through a software update rolled out in August.

Recently, we’ve covered growing concerns surrounding modern vehicles, including electric models. These issues are often tied to the increasing use of electronic components, and Ford’s latest recall reflects a broader trend affecting many automakers.

Do you drive a Ford? Have you been affected by recent recalls? Share your experience in the comments below.