This Powerful Robot Cleaner Washes Itself, And It's $350 Off Today

If you're on the hunt for a robot vacuum cleaner to add to your cleaning arsenal, now is a great time to pick one up. Roborock is known for its reliable and advanced robot cleaners, and its popular Qrevo S5V robot vacuum and mop is currently on sale for $549, down from $899 at Amazon.

This translates to a substantial saving of $350 (39%) and marks a record-low price for the Roborock Qrevo S5V.

Why You Need the Roborock Qrevo S5V

The Qrevo S5V is one of Roborock's high-end cleaning machines, featuring self-washing mop heads and a unique swinging arm to better clean edges. However, unlike other premium alternatives, it doesn't cost a fortune. With the current sale, it's an even more accessible option for households wanting an all-in-one robot cleaner.

Primarily, it's a highly capable robot with powerful 12,000 Pa suction that easily clears stubborn dirt and large debris. It is also equipped with an anti-tangle brush system that prevents tangles from pet hair, ensuring efficient cleaning throughout every session.

Roborock Qrevo S5V robot vacuum and mop
Roborock's Qrevo S5V all-in-one self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop / © Roborock

The Roborock Qrevo S5V is particularly impressive when it comes to mopping. It features a flexible arm that allows one of the mop pads to swing out, reaching deep into corners and along edges. Its dual mops spin rapidly for effective stain removal, and the customizable water flow can be adjusted for different floor types. The auto-lift function raises the mops when it detects carpets, keeping them dry.

When it comes to self-cleaning, the dock has a built-in washer that automatically washes and removes stains from the mop pads when needed. A hot-air system then dries the pads quickly to prevent bacteria from accumulating. In addition, the dock can hold up to seven weeks of dust in its built-in bin, delivering a truly hands-free cleaning experience.

Roborock's Qrevo S5V is fitted with a LiDAR navigation system for precise obstacle avoidance and 3D mapping. You can create multi-level floor plans and customize cleaning for every room through the Roborock app. You can also manage and schedule routines remotely via the app.

Do you plan to make your house cleaning smart and efficient? Would you consider buying the Roborock Qrevo S5V now that it's discounted? Let us know in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

