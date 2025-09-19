While Google continues to roll out new security features for Android, attackers are also evolving and finding clever new ways to compromise devices. A recent security report reveals a large-scale mobile ad fraud scheme on the Google Play Store that not only targets advertisers but also affects everyday Android users.

Malware Apps in the Google Play Store

The Satori Threat Intelligence and Research team at security firm Human has uncovered a sophisticated fraud campaign dubbed Operation

"SlopAds." The name reflects how the fraudsters used AI-themed services and tools found on their servers.

SlopAds apps generated fake ad impressions and clicks using steganography and hidden WebViews. This fake traffic led advertisers to pay for impressions that never reached real users. The apps also used advanced concealment techniques, mimicking legitimate apps to avoid detection by Google.

Some of the apps and games discovered belonging to the SlopAds fraud campaign in Google Play Store. / © HUMAN/Satoshi Threat Intelligence and Research

According to the team, the scheme involves 224 apps, including malware and adware, which were available on the Play Store and collectively downloaded more than 38 million times across over 200 countries and regions. These apps span various categories, including AI wallpaper generators, flashlights, magnifiers, launchers, photo editors, and even games like puzzles and racing.

Impact on Android Users

Beyond the financial damage to advertisers, these apps reportedly affect users as well. Once installed, they run background processes to generate fake impressions, which can drain battery life and slow down device performance, especially on older models.

The firm confirmed that Google has been notified and has already removed the identified apps. The company also activated its Play Protect system to alert users who had downloaded the malware.

How to Protect Yourself

Even with Google’s swift response, it’s still important to take your own precautions. Before downloading any app, even from the Play Store, check whether the publisher is legitimate and trustworthy. A quick look at the developer’s name, reviews, and app history can help you spot red flags. And if you have apps you no longer use, especially ones from unknown developers, it’s best to uninstall them.

Stick to official storefronts like Google Play or Samsung’s Galaxy Store. Avoid third-party sources that may bypass security checks and expose your device to risks.

It’s also a good idea to review the permissions granted to your apps. Disable anything that seems unnecessary or invasive, especially if the app doesn’t need access to certain features to function correctly.

Keeping your device and apps updated is essential. Make sure you’re running the latest version of Android and security patches and that your apps are up to date. Additionally, consider switching to more secure login methods like passkeys instead of traditional passwords.

Got other tips to keep your device safe from cyber threats? Share your thoughts in the comments; we’d love to hear them.