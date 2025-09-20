iOS 26: 10 Hidden Features Apple Didn't Tell You About

With iOS 26, Apple is not only bringing a new design to the iPhone but also numerous new functions. In addition to major features such as live translations, Apple Intelligence in screenshots, new lock screen designs, and emoji mixing, there are many minor yet practical innovations that Apple did not reveal at its presentation.

1. Camera Warning for Dirty Lens

The camera app has been completely redesigned with many options simplified. However, one detail that Apple did not show can save your vacation photos in an emergency: The iPhone now automatically detects when the lens is dirty and warns you whenever you take a photo.

2. New Control Center

The Control Center has not only been given a fresh design, but also additional buttons: For instance, you can quickly create a reminder or note with just one tap.

3. AirPods with Intelligent Extras

Older AirPods models also get new tricks: If you were listening to music or podcasts and fell asleep, you can have the playback paused automatically as soon as the AirPods detect that you have fallen asleep. In addition, the AirPods can now be used as a remote shutter release for the camera: Simply press and hold the stem to capture a photo. This is ideal for group photos or selfies from a distance.

4. More Battery Information at a Glance

Until now, you could only guess how long it would take to finish charging. With iOS 26, this information is displayed directly on the lock screen. In addition, the system warns you if an app suddenly draws significantly more power than usual, so battery guzzlers can be exposed more quickly.

5. Directly Edit PDFs and Screenshots

The "Preview" app that is familiar on macOS is coming to the iPhone. PDFs and screenshots can now be commented on, filled in, or signed directly on the iPhone. This saves the detour of using third-party apps.

6. Snooze Time is Freely Adjustable

The previously fixed 9-minute snooze time can now be set individually between 1 and 15 minutes. If you prefer to be woken up at shorter intervals in the morning or want to snooze a little longer, you can now adjust the alarm clock according to your preference.

7. Haptic Feedback when Typing

The keyboard now gives a light, tangible feedback with every keystroke. Some users are already familiar with this from Android, and it should provide a more precise typing experience. The function can be enabled or disabled in the settings.

8. More Rights for Password Apps

Third-party password managers such as 1Password or Bitwarden can now automatically fill in not only passwords but also one-time codes. This makes logging in to services with two-factor authentication much more convenient.

9. Credit Cards and Parcel Tracking in the Wallet

In addition to bank cards, physical credit cards can now also be stored in the wallet — including the card number and CVV code. Another new feature is the ability to track parcels directly in the Wallet: incoming shipments are displayed with its status and tracking link.

10. Websites as Full-Fledged Apps

Websites without their own app can now be installed as a Progressive Web App (PWA). Instead of just setting a link, the page is integrated as a stand-alone app with its own icon and full-screen mode. This is ideal for news pages, tools, or niche services.

