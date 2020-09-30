How to log out of Facebook Messenger
Facebook decided a while back to make Messenger its own standalone app. Facebook Messenger doesn't have a log out button like the original Facebook app though, which can be annoying to deal with for a number of users. In this article, we'll show you how to log out of Messenger on Android and iOS from your phone or PC.
Jump to section
- How to log out of Facebook Messenger on Android
- How to log out of Facebook Messenger on iOS
- How to log out of the Messenger app from the Facebook website
How to log out of Facebook Messenger on Android
There are two methods of logging out of Facebook Messenger on Android: clear Messenger's app data in your device Settings, or log out of the Messenger session from your Facebook app.
Clear Messenger app data in Settings
To log out of Facebook Messenger, you need to go into the Settings of your Android device.
- Close the app if you have it open, and get rid of it from your recent apps list, otherwise this trick won’t work
- In Settings, scroll down to the Apps or Application Manager, and scroll down until you see Messenger
- Tap on this, scroll down, and find Storage
- After opening Storage select Clear data. There also should be a Clear Cache option, which we suggest you use too
Now when you go back to tap on Messenger in your app drawer, you should see that it won't log you in automatically.
Pro tip: If someone else wants to use your phone to check their Facebook messages while you're still logged in, they just need to tap Switch Account to sign into their own account.
Log out of Messenger session from the Facebook app
If you've got Messenger on your phone, chances are good that you've got the Facebook app as well. From the Android Facebook app, tap the More button on the top right (which should appear as three lines), then go to Settings and Privacy, followed by Settings. There you should see Account settings and Security. Scroll down to Security and select Security and login. You'll see a section called Where you're logged in, then just select the Messenger session and tap Log Out.
How to log out of Facebook Messenger on iOS
Open your Facebook app (not Messenger, but the Facebook iOS app itself), then tap the More button on the bottom right. Scroll down to Settings, tap Account Settings, then Security. In the Security menu, go to Where you're logged in. Once you open it, you can manage all your Facebook account's active sessions across any device, app or browser. Then just close the session listed as "Facebook Messenger on iOS 10" or whichever version of iOS your iPhone is running on. The next time you open Messenger, you'll be logged out and prompted to log back in with the same account as before, or you can choose to switch accounts at that point.
How to log out of the Messenger app from the Facebook website
You can log out of the iOS or Android Messenger apps from the Facebook website, from your PC, or your mobile phone's browser. Go to Facebook.com, then select Settings from the dropdown menu on the top right. Go to Security and Login, then find the section called Where You're Logged In. Find the Messenger session you'd like to log out of, click the three dots on the right, then click Log Out.
These workaround methods can be a bit annoying to deal with, but they work. Facebook doesn't seem keen to change the situation and make it any easier. If you are annoyed by Facebook in general, you might want to consider giving it the boot and trying one of these Facebook alternatives.
What do you think of Facebook's decision to make Messenger a separate app? Does it annoy you that there's no log-out button? Let us know in the comments.
39 comments
What about messenger lite? Same procedure?
Simply go to three bars and there you would find the logout option.
I used my mobile number to login in desktop messenger. Now when i used the messenger in my phone it logged me out and asked me to confirm if its still my number. I provided my number to send the confirmation code. Its been 2days now but no code was sent. I already logged out from the desktop messenger, but still it wont give the code. Whats the best way to fix this. Thanks
Do not install it or uninstall it. There are alternatives. Friendly is ok and light on resources. Limited to messages and no calls but much less intrusive
Thanks
Facebook is making the world such a terrible place to live in.
Hi Brittany - If I log out, like you said - on my PC
,https://fscl01.fonpit.de/userfiles/7421491/image/facebook-messenger-log-out-pc-w782.png
Will this automatically log me out from Tablets, phones and other devices that I was logged into ?
Or do I have to go to my Tablet, Phone to log them out separately ?
The reason I ask - I once had a phone that I gave to somebody and I had removed the SIM Card - but they had access to my "messenger" !!
- and notifications went to the Phone ...
Even though there was no SIM in the phone - I assume the phone was connected to Wi-FI !!
The easiest: say "log out" and ready!
Valid if the voice assistant is enabled... :)
They know your device id guys. Even after clearing the data they will show your username and allow your to continue to your account without entering the password. So Be careful
What's annoying me after finding a way to log off by clearing data and cache in app settings is that I open the app up and it has the tab to log in to my account. No need for to type in your password. You just click the box to log in. WTF!! I am a memory card away from deleting Facebook and filing a lawsuit for invasion of privacy and tormenting. Once my pics are saved from Facebook, I'm done with it.
Google has apparently decided that you as a consumer of their products should no longer have any expectations of privacy, or Any Rights at all ! Hasn't anyone else noticed that they do anything they want, they trick you into making selections you didn't want to make in facebook, etc? Well here's another one. They took over Messenger and removed your ability to log out! In this way they can force you into looking at more advertising (they make money every time), etc. What nerve! Have you ever tried to leave facebook? You can't! They tell you that you can (you can't ) then they'll stear you towards "de-activating" your account, you cannot do that either, not for more than a week or so. In any event, somewhere in your usage of facebook you've agreed-upon letting them keep all of your data any of which they arbitrarily SELL (more money) to whom they decide to, all good reasons to consider APPLE for your next device.
Since you can never logoff Messenger, heres a way to do so. It's certainly not convenient (by intention) but it does work.
Thank you! I can't find the logout option in the messenger app. Clear data it's the only option...
I wish the logout was easier. Kind of defeats the point of the green light next to your name if you're not really willing to start chatting. OTOH, Facebook wants to suck everyone to their platform as much as possible, so maybe they're ok with it.
thanks for this article, I stuck when i can't find logout
It is inconvenient to transfer messages from facebook via Messenger
Logging from the Facebook messenger application is quite tricky, the user can not easily logout from it, here you will some bets tips to logout from the Facebook go through this blog
i wish i could just click log out like i can with my Facebook profile.
Another way to access your messages without installing messenger is to go to the browser settings, I use chrome. Check the box that says view desktop version. Its annoying but not as annoying as messenger.
Thanks, for those who can't find the clear data button, it is inside the storage option.
I HATE THAT THERE IS NO LOG OUT and that fb on my phone makes u get messenger!! Also HATE that it tells people when u were last active !
This article doesn't work for me cuz there is no "clear data" option in my application mgr apps, just "force stop"