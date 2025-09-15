While Toyota is widely known for producing reliable and long-lasting vehicles, its cars are not immune to mechanical issues and system bugs, especially in newer models and electrified versions . The Japanese automaker is now facing two major recalls affecting approximately 591,000 vehicles and nearly 95,000 electric vehicles, affecting about 685,000 units in total. One of these recalls has even led Toyota to halt sales.

Toyota Infotainment Bug Raises Safety Concerns

The larger recall, issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and announced by Toyota last week, involves a malfunction in the main infotainment system. The system can fail to start properly or shut down while driving. Toyota warns that this increases the risk of crashes or injuries, as many drivers rely on the display for safety indicators such as parking guides and backup camera feeds.

A total of 591,000 vehicles are affected. This includes models such as the Toyota Venza, Crown, Crown Signia, RAV4, GR Corolla, 4Runner, Camry, Grand Highlander, Tacoma, and Highlander. Several Lexus models are also impacted, including the LS, TX, and RX.

Toyota has confirmed a planned fix that involves inspecting the infotainment system. Depending on the diagnosis, the company will either apply a software update to the programming cable or replace the cable entirely.

Owners of affected vehicles will begin receiving official recall notices by mid-November. In the meantime, they can check their vehicle status by entering their identification number on the Toyota Recall or NHTSA website.

Toyota Halts EV Sales Over Defroster Failure

The second recall affects nearly 95,000 electric vehicles, including the Toyota bZ4X, Lexus RZ, and Subaru Solterra. All impacted models were produced between 2023 and 2025, with the bZ4X accounting for the largest share.

According to the NHTSA safety recall file, the issue involves a defroster system that may fail due to a bug in the HVAC programming. This prevents the heater from engaging properly.

Toyota halts sales of select EVs in the USA due to concerns about a faulty defroster system. / © Toyota

Without a functioning defroster, frost, ice, and fog may not be cleared from the windshield during cold weather. This significantly increases the risk of accidents due to limited visibility.

Toyota Canada was the first to report the issue. The company noted that vehicles are equipped with two heating units, so partial defrosting may still occur if one unit fails. However, this is not considered a reliable solution.

Toyota plans to notify affected EV owners on October 20. The recall will include instructions for scheduling inspections and repairs, which may involve replacing the compressor if necessary. While the update is still in progress, Toyota has already suspended nationwide sales of the affected models.

Do you own one of these vehicles? Have you experienced any of the issues mentioned in these recalls? Share your experience in the comments.