Google continues to integrate Android features into wearable devices, enhancing usability and convenience for users. Now, a security tool originally launched on smartphones is making its way to the Pixel Watch, and potentially other Wear OS watches. The feature in question is Identity Check, a thoughtful addition introduced in Android 15. New findings suggest it’s expanding to smartwatches, offering a more seamless and secure experience.

What Is Android Identity Check?

Identity Check is Google’s answer to Apple’s Stolen Device Protection. It’s a security feature designed to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data, such as your Google Password Manager and device settings if your phone is stolen or moved outside a trusted location with a compromised PIN or password. To add an extra layer of defense, Identity Check requires biometric authentication, overriding the standard passcode.

While this is a valuable safeguard, it can be inconvenient in situations where your hands are occupied or your face is covered. That’s where the Pixel Watch comes in, following a discovery of Google working to make it a trusted bypass for Identity Check.

Smartwatch Integration in Wear OS

Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority) recently discovered that Google is preparing to integrate Identity Check with the Pixel Watch in the upcoming Android 16 QPR update. He also surfaced a splash screen for the feature that reads: “Use Identity Check with your Pixel Watch to extend your protection even beyond trusted places.”

Identity Check works with your Pixel Watch

Prevent others from opening apps that require Finger-print or Face Unlock. When connected to your Pixel Watch, your security is assured with greater mobility.

This means that biometric authentication could be skipped even outside designated safe zones if your Pixel Watch is connected to your phone. It’s a practical solution for moments when Identity Check is falsely triggered or when biometric authentication isn’t feasible due to gloves, masks, or other obstructions.

Of course, this raises concerns about potential misuse if both the phone and Pixel Watch are stolen together. Google may introduce usage limits or time-based restrictions to mitigate this risk, and it will be interesting to see how the company addresses this potential loophole. Regardless, the extended Identity Check appears to be a welcome addition for users seeking both security and convenience.

Will Samsung Galaxy Watch Support Identity Check?

Based on the feature’s internal strings, support is confirmed for Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4. However, it’s still possible that older Pixel Watch models could receive the update as well.

When it comes to other watches, it’s not yet confirmed whether Samsung will adopt a similar approach, but there’s a possibility that Galaxy Watch users could see this feature in the future, especially since Samsung has already deployed Identity Check on its Galaxy smartphones.

Beyond this, Google already allows Pixel Watch users to unlock paired phones, and we hope to see more security features bridging the gap between phones and wearables.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Watch 3

Do you use any integrated phone and smartwatch features? Would you welcome this kind of security enhancement on your device? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’d love to hear how you feel about Android’s evolving approach to wearable-powered protection.