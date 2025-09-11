Google has been selling phones for almost a decade, but it has mostly kept a low profile by limiting availability in many markets. This may have been a strategic move to let other Android manufacturers dominate. Despite that, Google’s growth is accelerating, and it now stands as a serious rival to brands like Samsung and Xiaomi. New data suggests it’s currently the fastest-growing premium phone maker.

Google didn’t launch hardware alongside Android’s debut. Instead, it partnered with other brands to showcase what Android devices could look like. In 2016, it introduced the Pixel smartphone range. Since then, the company has kept its footprint relatively small, holding back on aggressive marketing and limiting its reach to select countries.

Pixel Sales Are Surging

But in recent years, Google has been expanding its portfolio, adding new form factors and options, signaling a clear intent to become a major Android hardware player. That push appears to be paying off. According to new research from Counterpoint, Google Pixel is the fastest-growing premium smartphone brand year-over-year in the first half of 2025. Premium devices are defined as those priced above $600.

Sales grew by 105% compared to the same period last year, driven largely by the success of the Pixel 9 (review) and Pixel 9 Pro (review). This growth has propelled Google into the top five premium smartphone brands globally, joining the ranks of Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei.

Google managed to double its Pixel smartphone sales in H1 2025 compared to the same period last year. / © Counter Research

Apple still shipped the most premium phones, but its overall market share slipped from 65% to 62%. Samsung saw an 8% increase in shipments and maintained its 20% share. Huawei captured 8% of the market, thanks to a 24% jump in sales. Xiaomi followed with a 55% increase in sales.

In the United States, Google’s momentum is also clear. In the second quarter of 2025, Pixel outperformed TCL, reclaiming the number four spot after selling more than 800,000 units, up from just over 700,000 in 2024.

Why Users Are Choosing Pixel

Google’s efforts are finally gaining traction, especially in key markets like the US, Europe, and India. The Pixel 9 series played a major role, and it’s clear that many users are drawn to Google’s clean, stock Android experience.

Pixel phones ship with minimal customizations and fewer third-party apps compared to heavily skinned versions like Samsung’s One UI or Xiaomi’s HyperOS. They also receive Android updates and security patches before other brands, which is a major selling point for users who value timely software support, especially with the rise of sophisticated cyber threats.

Another reason fans choose Pixel is its custom imaging algorithm, which has long been a standout feature. That said, recent generations have shifted focus toward AI-powered enhancements, expanding the appeal beyond camera performance.

Despite this momentum, Pixel phones are still unavailable in many countries. It’s unclear why Google has been slow to expand into new regions, but the untapped potential is significant.

With the Pixel 10 series now unveiled, Google could be poised for another wave of growth through the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

Which Android brand do you use? Should Google push harder to make Pixel more widely available, or is it intentionally keeping growth in check to support other Android manufacturers? We’d love to hear your thoughts.