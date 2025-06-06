Never Run Out of Battery: This Free Premium App Solves The Problem

For many people, there is hardly anything worse than empty headphones on the go. The problem is that there is often no indication of how much juice is left. As a result, you don't know whether the headphones need to be plugged in at night or not. There is currently a free app available that addresses this issue.

In the two app stores of Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

Test Bluetooth headset ( $1.09 ) - This app checks the headset's call signal, but that's more of an afterthought. More importantly, it shows the battery status of Bluetooth headphones. And even as a widget. A real lifesaver in everyday life if you like listening to music, audiobooks, or podcasts (4.1 stars, 329 ratings).

PowerAudio ( $0.19 ) - In view of the excellent ratings, even the regular price of this app (0.19 euros) seems almost symbolic. However, the audio player is currently available completely free of charge. Included: a practical equalizer with separate controls for bass, tempo, 3D effect, and more (4.4 stars, 18,400 ratings).

Touch Lock: Lock touch screen ( $0.69 ) - This scenario is all too familiar: You're relaxing watching a video on your smartphone, accidentally tap the screen, and suddenly your phone rings with your classmate from 20 years ago. To prevent this from happening, this app allows you to lock the touch function while the screen is on (4.0 stars, 320 ratings).

White Room ( $0.19 ) - Are the creatures that haunt you real, or just a product of your mind? This psychological first-person horror game with very good ratings sets the gamer only one task: survive (4.2 stars, 314 ratings).

Free premium apps (iOS)

Blindfold Chess ( $7.99 ) - This chess app takes an unusual approach, as the actual game almost takes a back seat here. Instead, the focus is on training for blindfold chess - in other words, playing chess without eye contact with the board. Anyone who learns this skill is guaranteed to be greeted with amazement at their next match (no reviews).

Ninja Boy Adventures - Bomberman edition ( $1.99 ) - This game is very similar to the arcade classic Bomberman, with a decisive twist: instead of a bomber, you take on the role of a ninja. The levels are also a little more cleverly designed. However, the gameplay is still entertaining (3.4 stars, 8 ratings).

Queen Rules ( $2.99 ) - This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers so that they can defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures (4.8 stars, 111 ratings).

Dog Guide 2 PRO ( $1.99 ) - Anyone who wants to find the ideal dog or expand their knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application (4.6 stars, 134 ratings).

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often fail to specify the duration of these offers. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also offer this feature. It is essential to pay close attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. Therefore, to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.