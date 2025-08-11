Hot topics

New Value-for-Money Robot Vacuum Cleaner: 3i P10 Ultra Review

nextpit 3i P10 Ultra Station
© nextpit
Thomas Kern
Thomas Kern

Who or what is 3i? The manufacturer wants to shake up the robot vacuum cleaner market with an interesting approach. The 3i P10 Ultra offers everything that established robot vacuum cleaner giants such as Roborock and Dreame offer, only at a significantly lower price. Does the concept work? Or is there a catch to the potential new robot vacuum cleaner dark horse? We did the grunt work to find out for you in our 3i P10 Ultra review.

3i P10 Ultra

Good

  • Solid suction power
  • Good app connection
  • Error-free navigation and obstacle detection
  • Many maintenance functions

Bad

3i P10 Ultra
3i P10 Ultra

3i P10 Ultra

3i P10 Ultra: All deals

3i P10 Ultra design and workmanship

  Design
Height of the robot vacuum cleaner
  • 10 cm
Special features
  • Extendable side brush
  • Extendable mop pad
Base station functions
  • Suction function
  • Roller wash
  • Mop drying
  • Automatic detergent supply

The 3i P10 Ultra is only available in one color variant. The appliance has a timeless gray tone. It measures 10 cm and has a navigation tower. Compared to other robot vacuum cleaners, the 3i model is significantly taller. To its credit, the appliance has an extendable side brush and an extendable mop. The base station is not the most compact on the market. It measures 31 x 46.8 x 59.4 cm, sporting a couple of water containers in the base station. There is also a 3-liter dust bag hidden behind the cover.

A round robotic vacuum cleaner with two cleaning pads on a wooden floor.
The 3i robot vacuum cleaner is well-equipped. / © nextpit

The robot vacuum cleaner is set up via the 3i app. It is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You will need an email address to create an account. After registration, a firmware update follows before you can send the appliance out for its maiden mapping run. During the mapping process, it shows a questionable picture because the robot vacuum cleaner literally runs into every obstacle it finds in the designated area. We are not only referring to table or chair legs, but also larger obstacles.

3i app in detail

  3i app
Suction levels
  • 4
Water flow rates
  • 3

The 3i app is basically like any other software for all robot vacuum cleaners. You set the cleaning parameters, make adjustments to the map, and set the maintenance functions according to your preference. The suction and mopping power can be found in the main menu. You can choose between 4 suction levels and three options for the water flow rate. During the cleaning process, you can always view the live location of the appliance.

A gray robotic vacuum cleaner on wooden flooring.
The app control is uncomplicated. / © nextpit

You can customize the maintenance functions under the additional settings menu. This includes the intensity when rinsing the mopping equipment or how often the suction function should be used. The robot vacuum cleaner from 3i does not offer Matter connectivity.

3i P10 Ultra suction and wiping performance

  Suction and wiping performance
Suction power
  • 18,000 Pa
Navigation type
  • LiDAR
  • AI camera
Mop lift
  • 10.5 mm

When it comes to cleaning, the 3i robot vacuum cleaner has nothing to fear from the competition. The suction power is solid. Only on carpets does the performance drop significantly when it comes to fine dirt, such as sand. Admittedly, this is not unusual, as many robot vacuum cleaners struggle with getting rid of fine dirt on carpets. Nevertheless, the overall result is rock solid, also thanks to the 18,000 Pa suction power available.

  Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%)
Oat flakes (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 9,4 g
  • 94 %
Sand (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 9,0 g
  • 90 %
Sand (carpet)
  • 10 g
  • 8,3 g
  • 83 %

3i promises seamless cleaning with the P10 Ultra. The manufacturer relies on the extendable side brush and the mop that swings out into corners in particular. The main brush of the robot vacuum cleaner is a highlight. Blades have been installed to cut any hair after cleaning. In the end, you don't have to worry about tangled hair. In reality, we didn't actually find any hair in the brush.

The appliance performed well when mopping. Stains are completely removed after a few passes. On carpets, the P10 Ultra lifts the mopping equipment by 10.5 mm. Even thresholds are no problem for the robot vacuum cleaner. It climbs up to 20 mm high thresholds without any issues at all.

A robotic vacuum cleaner on wooden floor, with a minimalist design and a small control panel on top.
The suction power is top-notch. / © nextpit

The appliance is surprisingly capable when it comes to navigation. Once again, during the mapping process, the robot vacuum cleaner picked up everything in front of its lens. 3i installed LiDAR sensors, an AI camera, and a 3D light. It never lost its orientation and recognized obstacles early on, without touching them. Even with cables and table or chair legs, it never made a mistake. Some top-of-the-range robot vacuum cleaners that cost over $1,000 cannot even achieve that. The app also shows you any objects it recognizes. You can then set up the relevant no-go zones.

A robotic vacuum cleaner on wooden flooring near a potted plant.
There's nothing to complain about the navigation. / © nextpit

Once the cleaning tour is complete, the base station comes into play. It vacuums up the dust and takes care of washing and drying the mopping equipment. On top of this, the cleaning agent supply is added here. The solution is automatically added when the mops are cleaned.

Is the 3i P10 Ultra worth it?

Definitely, because the price of the 3i P10 Ultra is astounding. According to Amazon, you pay $599.99 for the robot vacuum cleaner, an astounding 45% off the recommended retail price. You won't find a better robot vacuum cleaner at this price.

A robotic vacuum cleaner with a sleek design is positioned on a wooden floor near a potted plant.
The 3i P10 Ultra is an all-around solid robot vacuum cleaner. / © nextpit

In principle, the 3i P10 Ultra does everything that top robot vacuum cleaners (Best Of list) do for way less than $1,500. The suction power is solid, and there is nothing to complain about when it comes to wet cleaning. In reality, the robot vacuum cleaner even manages to recognize and avoid any obstacles in front of the lens. All in all, this is the ideal vacuum and mopping robot for anyone looking for an affordable robot vacuum cleaner with premium features.

