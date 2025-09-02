Hot topics

While the Labor Day sale is over, you can still pick up some of your favorite accessories. This includes the Apple AirTag, which is getting a fantastic discount, dropping it to $69. That's a $30 (29%) off from the original price of $99.

With this four-pack deal, you're getting each Apple Bluetooth tracker valued at $17, which is a sizable saving compared to buying the individual pack at its usual price of $29.

Why Do You Need the Apple AirTag?

The Apple AirTag (review) is an effective tracker that you can only pair with an iPhone and iPad through the Find My app. It's a very compact device, measuring almost the size of a quarter. Keep in mind that you will need to buy a holder for the AirTag if you want to hook or attach it to your belongings like luggage or a pet's collar. However, there is a wide variety of accessories to choose from, ranging from cheap to premium.

It's weatherproof as well, with water and dust resistance, so you can hook it to your bags without worrying about it soaking in rain or being exposed to the sun. Despite its size, it has a long battery life, lasting about a year before you need to replace it.

Apple AirTag review
You can also play a sound or ping an Apple AirTag but via the Find My app. Its battery life is rated for 1 year before it needs a replacement. / © nextpit

The AirTag has a large advantage over other rival trackers. It has UWB (ultra-wideband) connectivity, which offers precise tracking when you need to locate it, provided it is paired with a supported iPhone model. It also has a built-in speaker to ring it when it's nearby.

Apple continues to improve the AirTag. It recently received cross-platform integration for anti-stalking, and with supported airlines, you can easily find and track down your lost luggage.

Are you looking to grab the Apple AirTag at this price? Which of your things do you plan to track with it? Share with us in the comments.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

