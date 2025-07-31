Hot topics

Are You Safe? AI Won't Make These Jobs Redundant!

Will AI steal all our jobs tomorrow? Or is AI nothing more than overrated hype? In all probability, neither is true. However, Microsoft conducted a study to explore how artificial intelligence is already impacting our professions today, yielding some remarkable findings.

The current AI revolution is changing jobs — not sometime in the future, but right now. Microsoft conducted a study to investigate the experiences of individuals in various professions. Spoiler alert: Most of us won't have to look for a new job tomorrow.

Microsoft: These jobs are most affected by automation

What exactly did Microsoft do? Over 200,000 anonymized conversations that Americans had with Co-pilot were examined. Based on these conversations, a very different picture emerged, detailing how labor markets are already undergoing significant changes. We already see major changes in jobs that involve conveying information and communication. In the manual sector, on the other hand, the impact still seems to be very manageable.

Results were used to determine a score that depicts the degree of automation. Do understand this is not about giving individual professions an expiry date. Rather, it shows the extent to which an occupation already involves artificial intelligence.

Before we classify the figures, let's examine the tables first. You can see the 40 occupations that showcase the highest degree of automation, followed by an overview of jobs with the lowest values:

Jobs with the highest AI applicability score

Rank Job title Score Employees (USA)
1 Translators and interpreters 0.49 51,560
2 Historians 0.48 3,040
3 Passenger attendants 0.47 20,190
4 Sales representatives of services 0.46 1,142,020
5 Writers and authors 0.45 49,450
6 Customer service representatives 0.44 2,858,710
7 CNC tool programmers 0.44 28,030
8 Telephone operators 0.42 4,600
9 Ticket agents and travel clerks 0.41 119,270
10 Broadcast announcers and radio DJs 0.41 25,070
11 Brokerage Clerks 0.41 48,060
12 Farm and home management educators 0.41 8,110
13 Telemarketers 0.40 81,580
14 Concierges 0.40 41,020
15 Political scientists 0.39 5,580
16 News analysts, reporters, journalists 0.39 45,020
17 Mathematicians 0.39 2,220
18 Technical writers 0.38 47,970
19 Proofreaders and copy markers 0.38 5,490
20 Hosts and hostesses 0.37 425,020
21 Editors 0.37 95,700
22 Postsecondary business teachers 0.37 82,980
23 PR specialists 0.36 275,550
24 Demonstrators and product promoters 0.36 50,790
25 New accounts clerks 0.36 108,100
26 Customer advisor for new customers 0.36 41,180
27 Statistical assistants 0.36 7,200
28 Counter and rental clerks 0.36 390,300
29 Data scientists 0.36 192,710
30 Personal financial advisors 0.35 272,190
31 Archivists 0.35 7,150
32 Postsecondary economics teachers 0.35 12,210
33 Web developers 0.35 85,350
34 Management analysts 0.35 838,140
35 Geographers 0.35 1,460
36 Models 0.35 3,090
37 Market research analysts 0.35 846,370
38 Public safety telecommunicators 0.35 97,820
39 Switchboard operators 0.35 43,830
40 Postsecondary library science teachers 0.34 4,220

And here are the professions that currently seem to be the least suitable for AI:

Jobs with the lowest AI applicability score

Rank Job title Score Employees (USA)
1 Dredge operators 0.00 340
2 Bridge and lock tenders 0.00 3,460
3 Water treatment plant and system operators 0.00 120,710
4 Foundry mold and coremakers 0.00 2,700
5 Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators 0.00 4,010
6 Pile drivers 0.00 3,010
7 Floor sanders and finishers 0.00 4,510
8 Orderlies 0.01 48,710
9 Motorboat operators 0.01 2,710
10 Logging equipment operators 0.01 23,720
11 Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators 0.01 43,080
12 Maids and housekeeping cleaners 0.01 836,230
13 Roustabouts (oil and gas) 0.01 43,880
14 Roofers 0.01 135,140
15 Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators 0.01 4,400
16 Helpers–roofers 0.01 4,540
17 Tire builders 0,01 20,660
18 Surgical assistants 0.01 18,780
19 Massage therapists 0.01 92,650
20 Ophthalmic medical technicians 0.01 73,390
21 Industrial truck and tractor operators 0.01 778,920
22 Supervisors of firefighters 0.01 81,120
23 Cement masons and concrete finishers 0.01 203,560
24 Dishwashers 0.02 463,940
25 Machine feeders and offbearers 0.02 44,500
26 Packaging and filling machine operators 0.02 371,600
27 Medical equipment preparers 0.02 66,790
28 Highway maintenance workers 0.02 150,860
29 Production assistants 0.02 181,810
30 Prosthodontists 0.02 570
31 Tire repairers and changers 0.02 101,520
32 Ship engineers 0.03 8,860
33 Automotive glass installers and repairers 0.03 16,890
34 Oral and maxillofacial surgeons 0.03 4,160
35 Plant and system operators (all other) 0.03 15,370
36 Embalmers 0.03 3,380
37 Helpers–painters, plasterers, and similar 0.03 7,700
38 Hazardous materials removal workers 0.03 49,960
39 Nursing assistants 0.03 1,351,760
40 Phlebotomists 0.03 137,080

What does the study say, and what does it explicitly remain silent on?

I would like to clarify that the figures collected by Microsoft are not used to make a definitive statement about whether a profession is at risk. If you find your profession in the list with a high score, this simply means this profession is already benefiting greatly from the use of artificial intelligence. The score measures how often AI is used to perform certain tasks. Translators and journalists can already use AI to a much greater extent than in many other professions.

Conversely, people in skilled trades have to live with the fact that they can rely on far less AI support. So, if you're a dredge operator or an orderly, you don't need to worry too much about artificial intelligence taking over your job for the time being, in both a good and a bad sense.

Use of AI ≠ loss of jobs

It would be misleading to infer job losses from this, which is why you should take a positive view of the study. Do you make a living from sales? If so, you can use AI to get rid of unpleasant, repetitive work and focus more on the exciting, creative aspects.

The study even explicitly warned against drawing short-sighted conclusions. A high score does not mean an AI can reproduce your job 1:1, but only where certain areas of your job profile can be performed by an artificial intelligence. Don't underestimate the importance of the organizational context in your company or human judgment.

That said, don't forget that only Co-pilot formed this basis — a single tool from a sea of LLMs (Large Language Models). The result is a very general picture of the situation, but certainly not a representative one.

AI is your friend

The study also noted that 40 percent of the tasks performed by AI are completely different from what the respective users intended to achieve. This confirms AI is not taking over your job, but rather, acting as an assistant in a supportive role.

Of course, this does not discount the fact that you should also be willing to accept such external help. If you refuse to accept help from AI, your job may be at stake after all. However, you would not be replaced by an AI, but by a human who is willing to work alongside artificial intelligence.

