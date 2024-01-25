Motorola's Extra Secure and Tough ThinkPhone is $300 Off Today

Lenovo's Think-branded products are known for their durability and added practicality into the mix. This has been adopted by Motorola after it launched the Motorola ThinkPhone last year. And now, the Android smartphone is heavily discounted on Amazon, which has seen its price slashed by $300, putting it down to a record low of $399 from $699.

There's only one storage variant with 8/256 GB storage and one colorway offered with the Motorola ThinkPhone. Keep in mind that this is an unlocked US model with 5G connectivity, which would support major networks out of the box.

Why Motorola's ThinkPhone is a recommended rugged and secure smartphone to buy

Part of Motorola's ThinkPhone selling points is the added security layer on the hardware and software side. The smartphone gets an extra security chip through the Moto KeySafe that stores sensitive data such as passwords, PINs, and cryptographic keys away from other normal device's data. The handset is also integrated with Motorola's ThinkShield and end-to-end encryption.

As with the device, it features a military-grade and drop-proof build with the frame made from aircraft-grade aluminum while the back panel uses aramid fiber, which is lighter yet sturdier than steel. Plus, the ThinkPhone can withstand the usual water submersion, thanks to the IP68 dust and water resistance.

The Motorola ThinkPhone supports Windows 365 cloud PC. / © nextpit

There is also a Gorilla Glass Victus glass that protects the 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the back houses the triple camera that is helmed by a 50 MP main shooter and supplemented by a 13 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro.

Internally, the ThinkPhone is powered by a snappy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and draws its juice out from the 5,000 mAh battery cell. Fast charging is supported through a 67-watt bundled power adapter. You can also charge it wirelessly with up to 15 watts of speed rating.

The MotorolaThink Phone has many advantages built into its Android 13 operating system as well. For instance, you can remotely open and manage the Think Phone right from a compatible Windows laptop or turn the device into your computer webcam.

Additionally, there is seamless syncing of data like clipboard and notifications for the ThinkPhone between supported Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, walkie-talkie, and Windows365 integration.

What are your thoughts on the Motorola ThinkPhone at this rate? Would it make a phenomenal business or work phone in your case? Share with us your answers.