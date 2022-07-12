iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are now available as public beta testers

Apple is finally seeding the first beta versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 for its public beta testers. Users enrolled to the beta program can now download the software updates. Both versions come with many changes and features that were first introduced during the WWDC 2022 event.

TL;DR

Users enrolled in public beta can now download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates.

iOS 16 update includes new Lock Screen customizations.

Stage Manager for iPads with M1 chip arrives through iPadOS 16.

What's new with iOS 16?

The biggest addition to iOS 16 is the new lock screen experience for iPhones. This enables customizable wallpapers, widgets, and notifications section. Additionally, users can customize both font and colors. Alternatively, the Focus mode can automatically generate unique lock screen effects. However, the Live Activities mode that we mentioned on our nifty list is still missing with this beta version.

To set up your first lock screen on iOS 16 start by choosing the Wallpaper, colors, font and widgets / © NextPit

Other iOS 16 features present with this public beta include the added functionalities on Messages and Email apps. Like on Telegram, you can now edit, unsend, and mark unread messages. Cancelling emails is also possible when it is in sending status. You can even schedule emails as well as receive follow-up reminders.

In the US and other countries, Apple Pay Later is now available where purchases can be converted into installments. Regardless of your region, Apple has replaced passwords with Passkeys while ongoing FaceTime calls can now be continued on another device. Exclusive to FaceTime before, SharePlay is now supporting Messages app.

iPadOS 16's Stage Manager turns your iPad into a smarter tablet

As for iPadOS 16, the much-anticipated Stage Manager is now rolling out to Apple's tablets with M1 chipsets. The new feature significantly improves the multitasking level on iPads allowing flexible window arrangements and resizing. Ultimately, this makes the iPad smarter with a MacBook-like experience.

Want to try the public beta? How to install iOS 16 on your iPhone now

The Cupertino giant is also making the Weather app available on the iPad. It's a small move but has great effect considering it took them several years to get this standalone app on its tablets. Other notable mentions are the new Freeform app and reference mode coming with this iPadOS 16 public beta.