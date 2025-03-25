If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly Android tablet with stylus support, Samsung’s lineup is currently on sale at Amazon as part of the Big Spring Sale. One of the most attractive deals is the refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), which has hit its lowest-ever price of $199 (down from $249), offering a 25% discount.

This deal applies to the base model of the Galaxy tablet with 64GB of storage, available in Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. The 128GB variant is also discounted, dropping to $249 (previously $318).

Why You Should Pick the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) last year as an upgraded version of the 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. While the design remains unchanged, it retains a slim metal chassis, making it lightweight and easy to handle with one hand—perfect for portability.

The tablet features a sharp and bright 10.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. A major highlight of this panel is S Pen support, and the best part? Samsung includes the stylus in the box, so there's no need for a separate purchase.

One of the key upgrades in the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is the Exynos 1280 SoC, which offers modest CPU and GPU improvements over the previous model. Additionally, it comes with faster and more efficient Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for seamless device pairing.

Out of the box, the tablet runs on Android 14, and Samsung has committed to three major Android upgrades, ensuring support up to Android 17. The company has also confirmed that One UI 7 (based on Android 15) will arrive in Q2 of this year, making it a better long-term investment than most budget Chinese tablets.

