Google’s Fitbit wearables are now on sale as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event. If you’re looking for the cheapest smart tracker in the lineup, the Fitbit Inspire 3 has dropped back to its record-low price of $69, marking a 30% discount from its original price.

This deal is rare, as the last time we saw this price was last year. The sale applies to all color options, including Black, Black with Pink, and Black with Orange.

Affiliate offer Fitbit Inspire 3

Why You Should Consider the Fitbit Inspire 3

The Fitbit Inspire 3 (review) is ideal for those who want a lightweight and compact health and fitness tracker that’s comfortable to wear 24/7, including during workouts and sleep. Despite its small size, it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and other water activities. It also features a larger, vibrant 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen, which remains bright and readable even during outdoor workouts or runs.

Fitbit has also upgraded the heart rate sensor for better accuracy and added support for blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, and enhanced stress tracking. Other features include automatic workout detection, temperature tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking for women.

When it comes to sensors, a blood oxygen meter has been added. / © NextPit

With a Fitbit Premium subscription, users can unlock detailed sleep insights and advanced health metrics. Fortunately, a 6-month free Premium subscription is included with the Inspire 3, allowing new users to explore these exclusive features.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 retains its impressive 10-day battery life, even with smart features and moderate usage. That’s significantly longer than many smartwatches on the market. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth 5.0 and the same connected GPS setup as its predecessor.

At $69, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent choice for anyone seeking an affordable yet feature-packed fitness tracker.

Do you think the Inspire 3 is a worthy purchase at this price? Share your thoughts in the comments!