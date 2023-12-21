How to Pair and Use Galaxy Watch 6 with Other Android Phones

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6, a feature-rich smartwatch, supports advanced health tracking and pairs with both Samsung and other Android phones. This guide explains how to use it with non-Samsung Android phones and outlines compatible features.

The Galaxy smartwatches have long supported Android smartphones in addition to compatibility with Samsung branded devices. Even so, older Galaxy Watch models can be paired with iPhones. But more recent models including the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5 (review), and the latest Galaxy Watch 6 (review) have started to drop some tracking features for non-Samsung phones.

However, owning a different brand of mobile phone doesn't prevent you from utilizing the core functionalities of the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. In fact, you can still access and use many essential features, such as blood oxygen level monitoring, heart rate tracking, and updating the watch to the latest software.

Which Android phones are compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6

Before using the Galaxy Watch with an Android phone, it's not essential to have the latest software on the wearable. However, updating to the latest OS version is recommended.

For the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 5 models, your phone should have Android 8.0 or a later version and at least 1.5 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 3 models can connect with older phones running at least on Android 6.0, also with a minimum of 1.5 GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (left) and Watch 6 (right) can be used with any Android phone. / © nextpit

How to set up and pair a Galaxy Watch 6 with non-Samsung phones

You can immediately set up and connect a Galaxy Watch 6 to any supported Android phone. However, if the watch was previously paired with another mobile, you'll need to reset it and back up its data.

Here are the steps you need to follow on your Galaxy Watch 6 when pairing:

Go to your watch's settings and select general. Choose Connect to a new phone. Select Back up data if available. Otherwise, tap the Continue button below for new watches. Wait for the Galaxy Watch 6 to complete the reset procedure.

The next steps require completing the process on the desired phone to be used with. Below is a step-by-step guide.

Download the Galaxy Wearable app from the Play Store. Turn on Bluetooth on your phone. In the app, press the Start button to have your phone scan a nearby Galaxy Watch 6. Once detected, continue to pair and connect your watch and phone. During the process, a prompt will appear requiring you to download a plugin, just press Ok to install it. Continue the setup and link your Samsung account and Google account. If you have backed up data, you will be given an option to restore this. Wait for the setup to finish.

Which features work and which can you use

After successfully pairing, users can enjoy most smartwatch functions on the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic. This includes customizing watch faces and complications, receiving calls, and using GPS for workouts.

However, certain tracking tools must be enabled before they begin recording your vitals. You can access core features like heart rate monitoring, body fat percentage, sleep analysis, and blood oxygen level measurement, among others.

Here's a list of the biometric sensors and tools available on the Watch 6 for use with non-Samsung phones:

Optical heart rate sensor

Body fat percentage via BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)

Temperature sensor via Thermo app

Steps and calories counters

Sleep stages and analysis

Workouts with GPS

Without a Samsung phone, you won't be able to use the Galaxy Watch 6 to monitor your blood pressure. / © nextpit

What's not working are advanced features associated with the Samsung Health Monitor app, which include on-demand ECG, menstrual cycle tracking, and blood pressure level monitoring. The incompatibility of the Samsung Health Monitor app is stated in Samsung's support page. Additionally, Samsung's upcoming sleep apnea smart detection should remain exclusive to Galaxy phones, too.

ECG

Blood pressure level monitoring

Period cycle tracking for women

VO2 Max level

Snore detection

If you don't mind missing out on these functions, the Galaxy Watch 6 could be an excellent choice for a durable and long-lasting wearable, particularly suitable for those who need a robust battery life and a sturdy build.

Do you use a Galaxy Watch with a non-Samsung phones? What incompatible features do you wish to see Samsung added to non-Samsung mobile phones? We look forward to hearing your suggestions.