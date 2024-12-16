Google’s Pixel 9 launched just a few months ago, but early leaks about the Pixel 10 are already surfacing. While previous reports suggested Google might introduce a fully in-house chipset for next year’s Pixel, new information points to a potential switch to MediaTek’s modem, replacing Samsung's Exynos connectivity chip.

Since the introduction of its Tensor G processors, Google has paired them with Samsung's Exynos modems for cellular and wireless connectivity. However, past Pixel models faced overheating and performance issues, often attributed to these modems.

While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 (review) appear to have resolved these problems, Google might still be considering cutting ties with the South Korean chipmaker in favor of MediaTek.

MediaTek's Modem Tipped for the Google Pixel 10

According to insider information shared with Android Authority, Google may use MediaTek's unannounced T900 modem in the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.

The T900 is reportedly based on MediaTek's upcoming "M85" modem platform, supporting both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G networks. It’s also expected to comply with Release 17 5G specifications—similar to what the current Pixel 9 already supports. Further technical details will likely emerge once the modem is officially announced.

Google was also said to be evaluating Qualcomm’s X75 modem, which powers the iPhone 16 (review). However, it’s unclear how MediaTek's T900 will stack up against the X75 and Samsung's current Exynos 5400.

Why Google is Switching to MediaTek?

Google’s reasons for potentially switching to MediaTek remain unclear, especially since the Pixel 9 has performed well in terms of battery life and connectivity. However, cost-efficiency could be a key factor, as MediaTek's components are generally more affordable than those from Samsung or Qualcomm.

Besides the modem upgrade, the Pixel 10 is expected to feature Google’s fully custom Tensor G5 processor, built using TSMC’s advanced 3-nm process. This would mark a departure from Samsung's 4-nm process, promising improved power efficiency and performance.

Would Google’s switch to MediaTek components impact your opinion of the Pixel 10? Do you think this change will make a noticeable difference? Share your thoughts in the comments!