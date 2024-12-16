Hot topics

Farewell, Exynos? Google's Pixel 10 Could Switch to MediaTek's Modem

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro Back
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Google’s Pixel 9 launched just a few months ago, but early leaks about the Pixel 10 are already surfacing. While previous reports suggested Google might introduce a fully in-house chipset for next year’s Pixel, new information points to a potential switch to MediaTek’s modem, replacing Samsung's Exynos connectivity chip.

Since the introduction of its Tensor G processors, Google has paired them with Samsung's Exynos modems for cellular and wireless connectivity. However, past Pixel models faced overheating and performance issues, often attributed to these modems.

While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 (review) appear to have resolved these problems, Google might still be considering cutting ties with the South Korean chipmaker in favor of MediaTek.

MediaTek's Modem Tipped for the Google Pixel 10

According to insider information shared with Android Authority, Google may use MediaTek's unannounced T900 modem in the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.

The T900 is reportedly based on MediaTek's upcoming "M85" modem platform, supporting both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G networks. It’s also expected to comply with Release 17 5G specifications—similar to what the current Pixel 9 already supports. Further technical details will likely emerge once the modem is officially announced.

Google was also said to be evaluating Qualcomm’s X75 modem, which powers the iPhone 16 (review). However, it’s unclear how MediaTek's T900 will stack up against the X75 and Samsung's current Exynos 5400.

Why Google is Switching to MediaTek?

Google’s reasons for potentially switching to MediaTek remain unclear, especially since the Pixel 9 has performed well in terms of battery life and connectivity. However, cost-efficiency could be a key factor, as MediaTek's components are generally more affordable than those from Samsung or Qualcomm.

Besides the modem upgrade, the Pixel 10 is expected to feature Google’s fully custom Tensor G5 processor, built using TSMC’s advanced 3-nm process. This would mark a departure from Samsung's 4-nm process, promising improved power efficiency and performance.

Would Google’s switch to MediaTek components impact your opinion of the Pixel 10? Do you think this change will make a noticeable difference? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Android Authority

Best smartphones to buy in 2024

  The best Android phone The best iPhone Best camera phone Best mid-range 2023 Best Foldable Best compact foldable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open product image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing