Google’s New AI Feature Lets You Instantly Turn Documents into Work Videos

Google is expanding access to its AI-powered video generator, Google Vids , making it available to more users worldwide under its Google Workspace and premium Gemini plans. This Gemini-powered productivity tool enables users to create engaging videos directly in their browser using existing documents and simple prompts.

Unlike Google’s standalone video generator, Veo, Google Vids is specifically designed to provide Workspace customers with a seamless way to produce videos and presentations for professional or business use.

Key Features of Google Vids: Easy Video Generation and Customization

One of the standout features of Google Vids is “Help Me Create”, a tool that offers an editable storyboard. This functionality allows users to generate a video with just a single prompt using a report or document as the base. Users can then select a style or customize specific sections within the outline. The generated video includes a complete soundtrack, as well as stock media and text elements.

The platform also supports adding original scripts, voice-overs, and personal recordings, such as video clips and screen captures. Additionally, Google highlights its voice-over creation tool, which utilizes a teleprompter and Gemini’s read-along feature. This allows users to seamlessly incorporate narrated segments directly into the video editor’s library.

Google Vids further offers various templates, enabling users to customize animations, effects, and transitions with ease. Like other Google Workspace services, Google Vids supports real-time collaboration, allowing teams to work together on video projects efficiently.

Limitations of Google Vids

While Google Vids is highly versatile, it does have limitations for users looking to produce professional-grade videos or films. For example, it lacks support for complex, extended prompts, visual reference integration, and advanced editing techniques like masks—features that are available in Google’s Veo platform.

Availability and Future Plans

Google Vids is gradually rolling out to a broader audience through select Google Workspace plans, including Business, Enterprise, and Education tier subscriptions. The tool is expected to be fully available by the end of 2024, with all AI features offered for free until the end of 2025.

Do you think you could benefit from using Google Vids? What additional features would you like to see included? Let’s discuss your thoughts in the comments.