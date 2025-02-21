If you like music, you can currently get the best possible sound out of your smartphone with four apps. At least as far as your hardware allows it. And all for free. But if you want to take advantage, you have to be quick. Because it is unknown how long this promotion will last.

In The Play Store by Google and the Apple App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know is that many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

Equalizer with sound amplifier ( $3.19 ) - Is the volume on your smartphone too quiet, even when you turn it to the max? With this app, you can increase the volume beyond the intended level. Mind you, this is at the expense of sound quality. But depending on the situation, it doesn't always have to be the best sound. (4.6 stars, 584 ratings)

Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ( $1.89 ) - In contrast to the previous application, the focus of this app is clearly on the sound. On the bass, to be precise. If these are too low, they can be optimized in just a few seconds with the help of this intuitive and visually appealing app. (4.4 stars, 4,645 ratings)

DJ Mixer, DJ Music Remix Pro ( $10.99 ) - Anyone who has always wanted to try their hand at DJing can do just that with this app. It provides the user with a digital mixer with numerous functions and a free sound pack. However, getting to grips with the many features is likely to be more of a challenge for amateurs. (4.1 stars, 335 ratings)

KX Music Player Pro ( $3.09 ) - Last but not least, this app is simply a convenient and beautifully designed music player. Unlike the usual players, however, this application also offers some exciting extras, such as a music cutter and an equalizer. (4.4 stars, 2,300 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

ACDSee Pro ( $5.99 ) - Few apps can boast such good ratings as this one. The tool offers three important photo functions: a convenient camera, a useful photo editor and a practical collage maker. A clear recommendation for all photo enthusiasts (4.7 stars, 1,542 ratings)

Aqueduct 101 ($2.99 ) - A creative puzzle game in which you build aqueducts and make water flow. Real fun for puzzle fans and a great way to pass the time. (4.8 stars, 254 ratings)

The Bug Butcher ($0.99 ) - Behind this app is a humorous jump 'n' run shooter game in which you have to eliminate giant bugs. Simple and fun; also great as a side activity. (3.8 stars, 11 ratings)

Endless Archery ($1.99 ) - As the name suggests, this game is all about archery - endlessly, of course. Also an ideal game to pass the time with simple mechanics. (4.7 stars, 423 ratings)

Free Apps with Traps - What to look out for

All of the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long–and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.