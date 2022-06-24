Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Right now there are 21 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out Antoine's guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

Notes ($3.99) : The name gives you an idea of what the app does, doesn't it? We also took a look at the Notes app in a separate article and are thrilled with its ease of use and feature set.

Free Android mobile games

Bricks Breaker Pro ($3.99) : One of those almost legendary casual games where you perfectly forget about time.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free apps for your iPhone

Waay - Learn Music Theory ($9.99) : This app lets you learn music theory from scratch. There are several courses that teach you melodies, chords and progressions.

Free iOS games in the Apple App Store

Neo-Monsters ($0.99) : This Pokémon clone is once again available for free on the Apple App Store. You know the drill: "Catch 'em all" and all that.

Was there something for you this time? If not, the next slide will be available on Tuesday! By the way, it would be nice if you let us know if one of the apps becomes chargeable again in the meantime.