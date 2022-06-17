21 free apps for iOS and Android: Free downloads for your phone

Right now there are 21 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out Antoine's guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

Notes ($3.99) : Let's start with the notes app that goes by the simple name of "Notes". The application has been crowned with 4.3-stars out of 1,000 reviews.

Nougat Square - Icon Pack ($0.99) : A colorful icon pack that you can activate in various launchers.

AppLock PRO ($2.49) [only until Sunday]: An application to protect apps against the eyes of curious people! Read more about it in our news about AppLock PRO.

Free Android games

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

ColorSplash Photo ( $2.99) : In photo editing, "Colorkey" is a technique where images contain only a single color - the rest is black and white. Here, get a camera app that does just that.

Remove Me - BG Eraser ($2.99) : Apple has not yet introduced a "magic eraser" for its iPhones. But here is an alternative from the AppStore.

Visual Piano ($2.99) : No room for a grand piano? Here's a 3D version for your iPhone or iPad!

Fisheye Pro ($0.99) : An interesting camera app that adds a funny fish eye effect to your photos. Unfortunately, there's a loss of quality.

Instant Heart Rate+ HR Monitor ($1.99) : Your iPhone doesn't have a heart rate sensor - but that's not a problem! Because with your camera you can measure your heart rate regularly and check your stress level.

PDF Scanner ($1.99) : Scan letters, documents and much more with this app. Who needs a flatbed scanner?

Free iOS Games

SPHAZE ($0.99) : In this game you have to navigate through mazes. If you get stuck, you can get hints via in-app purchase.

Poker Pop ($0.99) : A puzzle game that is a mixture of dominoes and poker! How far will you get?

mySolar ($9.99) : Play a game of God and create your own solar system by designing the planet of your dreams.

Puzzle Knight's Tour ($0.99) : A classic chess game that will delight fans of the genre.

