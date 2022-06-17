21 free apps for iOS and Android: Free downloads for your phone
Right now there are 21 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.
The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.
If you want to search for free content yourself, check out Antoine's guide to finding and installing free apps safely.
Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.
Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store
Free apps for your Android phone
- Notes
($3.99): Let's start with the notes app that goes by the simple name of "Notes". The application has been crowned with 4.3-stars out of 1,000 reviews.
- Nougat Square - Icon Pack
($0.99): A colorful icon pack that you can activate in various launchers.
- AppLock PRO
($2.49)[only until Sunday]: An application to protect apps against the eyes of curious people! Read more about it in our news about AppLock PRO.
Free Android games
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RGP
($4): Here you get an RPG, which is oriented to the retro games in pixel look.
- [VIP] Missile Dude RGB tap-shot
($1.99): In this mobile game you have to stop zombies by shooting them with a rocket launcher. Sounds like an effective way to fight the undead, right?
- Defense Zone HD
($2.99)[Only until Sunday, the 19th]: The first installment of the Defense Zone series, in which you defend a base with your own military.
- Defense Zone 2 HD
($2.99)[Only until Sunday, 19th]: Get the second part of Defense Zone.
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD
($2.99)[Only until Sunday, 19th]: And the third part!
- Cartoon Craft (
$1.99: Another zombie game that wants to lure you in with cartoon graphics!
- Hero Evolution SP
( $1.49 )Level up your warrior and take part in exciting battles.
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium (
$0.99): Another fighting game, which seems to be a trend this week. But this time you have to save the world with fruits. Well...
Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store
Free iOS apps
- ColorSplash Photo (
$2.99): In photo editing, "Colorkey" is a technique where images contain only a single color - the rest is black and white. Here, get a camera app that does just that.
- Remove Me - BG Eraser
($2.99): Apple has not yet introduced a "magic eraser" for its iPhones. But here is an alternative from the AppStore.
- Visual Piano
($2.99): No room for a grand piano? Here's a 3D version for your iPhone or iPad!
- Fisheye Pro
($0.99): An interesting camera app that adds a funny fish eye effect to your photos. Unfortunately, there's a loss of quality.
- Instant Heart Rate+ HR Monitor
($1.99): Your iPhone doesn't have a heart rate sensor - but that's not a problem! Because with your camera you can measure your heart rate regularly and check your stress level.
- PDF Scanner
($1.99): Scan letters, documents and much more with this app. Who needs a flatbed scanner?
Free iOS Games
- SPHAZE
($0.99): In this game you have to navigate through mazes. If you get stuck, you can get hints via in-app purchase.
- Poker Pop
($0.99): A puzzle game that is a mixture of dominoes and poker! How far will you get?
- mySolar
($9.99): Play a game of God and create your own solar system by designing the planet of your dreams.
- Puzzle Knight's Tour
($0.99): A classic chess game that will delight fans of the genre.
Have you found a free app that suddenly costs money again? Then please let us know in the comments so we can remove it from our list. Thanks in advance and have fun trying it out!
