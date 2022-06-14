23 free apps for iOS and Android: Free downloads for your phone

Right now there are 23 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out Antoine's guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

Manual Camera: DSLR ($4.99) : This DSLR camera app will turn your smartphone into a professional camera, with fully manual camera control over ISO, shutter speed, exposure, manual focus and other features like a professional camera.

: This DSLR camera app will turn your smartphone into a professional camera, with fully manual camera control over ISO, shutter speed, exposure, manual focus and other features like a professional camera. AppLock PRO ( $2.49) : Keep unwanted eyes away from your files! This security app makes sure your apps stay locked with a passcode, fingerprint or pattern.

: Keep unwanted eyes away from your files! This security app makes sure your apps stay locked with a passcode, fingerprint or pattern. Simple Photo Widget ($0.49) : A widget to display photos from your image gallery in a frame on your home screen.

: A widget to display photos from your image gallery in a frame on your home screen. Home workouts Gym Pro ($1.49) : This fitness application includes exercises for abs, chest, legs, arms and physical training.

: This fitness application includes exercises for abs, chest, legs, arms and physical training. Screen On ($0.99) : This application allows you to set your smartphone's screen to stay awake when certain apps are open, such as games, news and others.

Free Android Games

Cartoon Craft ( $1.99) ): In this strategy game, you must save the world by fighting zombies.

): In this strategy game, you must save the world by fighting zombies. Hero Evolution SP ($1.49) : Participate in intense battles by summoning more and more warriors in a charming pixel-art style.

: Participate in intense battles by summoning more and more warriors in a charming pixel-art style. Superhero Fruit 2 Premium ( $0.99 ) : A free game where you fight the darkness with fruit-shaped robots.

: A free game where you fight the darkness with fruit-shaped robots. Grow Spaceship VIP ($1.99) : Strengthen and develop your weapons to create a stronger fleet to go into battle and destroy enemy ships.

: Strengthen and develop your weapons to create a stronger fleet to go into battle and destroy enemy ships. 2048 Puzzle Game ( $2.49 ) : A puzzle game where you have to move numbered tiles so that their sum equals 2048.

: A puzzle game where you have to move numbered tiles so that their sum equals 2048. Dungeon Corporation P ($1.99) : An interesting RPG gameplay in which you will have to feed your hero with many items and options, various stats and skill systems as you wish.

: An interesting RPG gameplay in which you will have to feed your hero with many items and options, various stats and skill systems as you wish. Dead Bunker 2 HD ($0.99) : A 3D shooting game in which you have to fight zombies.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

FoodyLife ($3.99) : Record your eating habits without monitoring calories, just using images.

: Record your eating habits without monitoring calories, just using images. Instant Heart Rate+ HR Monitor ($1.99) : An accurate and easy-to-use heart rate app that uses your iPhone flash to measure your heart rate or stress level.

: An accurate and easy-to-use heart rate app that uses your iPhone flash to measure your heart rate or stress level. PDF Scanner ($1.99) : Scan letters, documents, reference books and more into PDF files using your Android phone.

: Scan letters, documents, reference books and more into PDF files using your Android phone. GIF Tools by Paperclip ($0.99) : A complete suite of tools to create and modify GIFs.

: A complete suite of tools to create and modify GIFs. Video Recorder Pro ($4.99) : A professional video recording application that offers a wide range of manual controls to easily shoot the desired video directly from your mobile.

: A professional video recording application that offers a wide range of manual controls to easily shoot the desired video directly from your mobile. HibiDo Pro: Todo Calendar Note ($2.99) : This task management, calendar and note organizer app with seamless cloud sync across all your devices will keep you organized.

: This task management, calendar and note organizer app with seamless cloud sync across all your devices will keep you organized. Starlight ($1.99 ): An interactive night sky map that even works with augmented reality.

Free iOS games

Poker Pop 3 ($0.99) : A domino style tile matching game where you have to place cards on the board to create poker hands, and you have to score as many points as possible before filling the board.

: A domino style tile matching game where you have to place cards on the board to create poker hands, and you have to score as many points as possible before filling the board. mySolar ($0.99) : Play as a god and create your own solar system by freely building your dream planets.

: Play as a god and create your own solar system by freely building your dream planets. Treasure Scavenger Hunt Games ($0.99) : You will have to guide the princess to reach her goal and use her bionic arm to wield a powerful staff capable of defeating her opponents.

: You will have to guide the princess to reach her goal and use her bionic arm to wield a powerful staff capable of defeating her opponents. Puzzle Knight's Tour ($0.99) : A classic chess game that will delight fans of the genre.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.